Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

MANILA, Philippines – Former Ilocos Sur Luis “Chavit” Singson is furious with the current state of Philippine shooting — a sport very close to his heart.

So disappointed was the former shooting president that he is appealing to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) to look into the composition of the national shooting team that will leave next week for 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

He also questioned the members of the Philippines team that took part in last month’s World Cup in Italy.

“Naba-bother kami kasi nagpapadala sila ng hindi qualified. Yun lang ang concern namin. May qualification yan, qualification score,” said Singson in a press briefing on Thursday, September 14.

Singson, who appeared with former national shotgun shooter Raul Arambulo, said some members of the associations are now incensed with the way the Philippines team to the Hangzhou Games were selected.

He noted the exclusion of one promising athlete in pistol shooter Carlo Valdez, who has been performing consistently in the in the qualifying events.

Valdez shot 576 in the 10-meter and 558 for the free pistol 50m — numbers that surprised even multi-titled Tac Padilla.

He has also equaled the 27-year-old national standard of Filipino-American Jomike Gonzales with a score of 584 in one of PNSA’s monthly eliminations.

Valdez 584 total also matched the runner-up qualification score by South Korean Jin Jong-Oh during the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Submission of entry by name to the Asian Games has already lapsed, but the POC was pushing for last-minute changes in the team rosters of certain national associations, including the men’s 5x5 squad.

This wasn’t the first time that Singson and the group have questioned the composition of the Philippine team in an international meet.

At the ISSF Lonato Cup in Italy last July, which was a qualifying event for next year’s Paris Olympics, the group pointed out the inclusion of some athletes, who wound up with sub-par performances.