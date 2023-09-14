^

Sports

Bisera edges Uy by 3 for maiden LPGT win

Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 4:02pm
Bisera edges Uy by 3 for maiden LPGT win
Florence Yvon Bisera poses with her first-ever Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title.
Pilipinas Golf

DAVAO CITY – Florence Yvon Bisera’s lengthy pursuit of a maiden Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory aptly ended on home turf Thursday, detaching herself from erstwhile co-leader Mikha Fortuna in the early going then beating Daniella Uy by three on a 72 in the ICTSI South Pacific Classic here.

Bisera, who said Wednesday that she liked playing at the frontside of the challenging South Pacific course after posting a second straight solid 33 card, did flash her flair on the first nine holes, hitting two birdies to pull ahead of Fortuna, who, in contrast, tripped early with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 6.

While longshot Apple Fudolin mounted a searing frontside charge of 32 in a flight behind to rally from five down to within two aided by Bisera’s miscue on No. 8, the latter quietly deflected the threat with a brave run of pars at the exacting closing nine of the long but relatively flat layout.

She led Fortuna and Fudolin by three after 13 holes then coasted to victory furthered by her rivals’ rocky backside stints in their futile bids to make a run at the championship and halt Bisera’s impending title romp in the 54-hole event put up by ICTSI.

“This win means everything to me, very memorable since I did it on my home course and before my family,” said the 21-year-old Bisera, whose 215 total worth P125,000 capped a fine season-long campaign in the circuit supported by Kampfortis Golf that featured four Top 4 finishes in nine events.

Tied with Fortuna after 36 holes, Bisera pulled ahead with a birdie on No. 2 and built a two-shot cushion with another feat on No. 7 as the former failed to recover from dropped shots on Nos. 1 and 6.

“It’s a big help to get a two-stroke lead since for me, the backside is very difficult,” added Bisera.

Too tough in fact for the rest of her pursuers, who fell by the wayside one after the other, enabling Uy to snare runner-up honors in a flight ahead on a 69 for a 218 worth P86,000.

Fortuna double-bogeyed No. 14 and wound up with a 76 for third at 219 while Sarah Ababa ended up with a 74 for fourth at 220.

Harmie Constantino, winner at Luisita and Villamor Philippine Masters, shot a 71 to place fifth at 222 while Fudolin failed to sustain a brilliant nine-hole game with a backside 43 and dropped to sixth at 223 after a 75.

Seoyun Kim of Korea skied to a 76 and slipped to seventh at 224 while Pamela Mariano wound up eighth at 227 after a 77 followed by Valley leg winner amateur Mafy Singson, who groped for a 77 and a 231.

Bisera’s runner-up finish to Uy at Forest Hills last June and joint third effort in last week’s Del Monte Championship somewhat hinted at a coming off a big week for the third year Civil Engineering student at Mapua U, whose father Reynaldo is the caddie master at one of Sta. Lucia Realty’s top championship courses and worked on her bag in all three days.

“My edge is on driving but Papa also helped a lot since he’s very familiar with the greens,” added Bisera.

Minyeong Kim, meanwhile, scored an ace on the 145-yard No. 5, using a Mizuno 8-iron and Titleist No. 3 ball while playing alongside Chihiro Ikeda and Marvi Monsalve. The feat anchored the Korean’s final round 74 for joint 10th at 232 with Ikeda (75) and Gretchen Villacencio (78) and netted her P5,000 from the host club.

vuukle comment

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite a less-than-ideal preparation time for the Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said they will not take...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

23 hours ago
Chinese athletes must "improve their political awareness" and "be good hosts" when the Asian Games start next week in Hangzhou,...
Sports
fbtw

Statistically speaking

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Reviewing Gilas’ FIBA World Cup performance in terms of statistics reveals interesting findings.
Sports
fbtw
Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
The biggest basketball event in the world will stay in the Asian continent.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uratex Dream Serbia-bound for Red Bull 3x3 tiff

Uratex Dream Serbia-bound for Red Bull 3x3 tiff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Uratex Dream women’s 3x3 team is off to Serbia for the Red Bull Half Court World Final.
Sports
fbtw
Hermosa, Alcoseba reign supreme in 5150 Dapitan

Hermosa, Alcoseba reign supreme in 5150 Dapitan

5 hours ago
Matthew Hermosa and Raven Alcoseba enhanced their promising triathlon careers as they fashioned out a pair of wire-to-wire...
Sports
fbtw
Macrohon, Sarno post lackluster results at weightlifting worlds

Macrohon, Sarno post lackluster results at weightlifting worlds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Filipina weightlifters Kristel Macrohon and Vanessa Sarno were unable to secure top 15 finishes in the 71-kilogram women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philadelphia Eagles favored over Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 match-up

Philadelphia Eagles favored over Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 match-up

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have to block out their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with