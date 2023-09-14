^

Sports

Dumandan surges, seizes lead as wild finish looms in PGT

Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 3:26pm
Dumandan surges, seizes lead as wild finish looms in PGT
Marvin Dumandan
Pilipinas Golf

DAVAO City – Marvin Dumandan stormed ahead in a startling result to a wild third round battle for survival on South Pacific’s treacherous surface, driving past erstwhile joint leaders Justin Quiban and Nilo Salahog with a 72 in the third round of the ICTSI South Pacific Classic here Thursday.

Dumandan’s even-par round fashioned out in another scorching condition at the South Pacific course whose greens demand more than skills came as a big surprise for an output as well as for a player to lead a star-studded field. But the Riviera pro was just as happy as the rest to survive the ordeal — and happier to get the view from the top for the first time in a long, long while.

“I’ve never been in the lead after scoring a win in the 2009 Apo Classic,” said the ever-jolly Dumandan, whose quiet one-birdie, one-bogey card thrust him into the lead at seven-under 209 that included rounds of 69-68.

“I missed being on top and I hope it continues,” added the big-hitting shotmaker, who actually often stands out from among his peers with his bright-colored golf attires.

Keeping a happy mien, Dumandan maintained he’ll be stepping on the first tee Friday sans any pressure, saying: “There’s no reason to get pressured. I just missed this spot.”

With solid driving, Quiban also yearns to regain his place on top after the two-time Philippine Golf Tour and PGT Asia champion yielded it on poor stint on the greens that led to a 75 marred by three-putt miscues.

But the Asian Tour campaigner remained just a stroke behind Dumandan at 210 in a tie with a surging local bet Elee Bisera, who fired a 70. The title chase in the P2-million championship backed by Kampfortis Golf, the official apparel of the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. thus turns into a survival of the fittest on one of Sta. Lucia Realty’s top championship courses.

Cebu-based Japanese Gen Nagai likewise gave himself a shot for a maiden win with a second straight 70 he spiked with a second straight eagle on the par-5 No. 2 as he tied Salahog, who floundered with a 76, at 211, just two strokes off the pace.

Salahog also hit an eagle on No. 12 but made five bogeys at the back for a 37-39 that came after back-to-back sterling rounds of 67-68.

Defending champion Tony Lascuña waged his own charge with a frontside 34 but limped with three bogeys in the last nine holes and ended up with a 72 for joint sixth at 212 with Keanu Jahns, who carded a 71, and Forest Hills and Del Monte winner Clyde Mondilla, who rallied with a 69.

Elmer Salvador shot a 71 to tie Rupert Zaragosa, who slipped with a 75, at 213, while Lloyd Go turned in the day’s best 68 to gain a share of 11th at 214, five strokes off Dumandan, with Sean Ramos, who carded a 70, Jhonnel Ababa, who put in a 71, and Dino Villanueva, who made a 73.

“I was driving well at the start and hitting my irons somewhat good but they’re just not reaching (the target) for some reason. I don’t know why,” rued Quiban, who limped with four bogeys against a bogey after producing 10 birdies against a lone bogey in the first 36 holes.

“I was leaving myself 10-15 yards short and I was just three-putting all day,” added Quiban, still in position to cap a fine two-week campaign following a third-place effort at Del Monte last week.

“I was actually not pressured at all, confident even. But I couldn’t putt, I couldn’t play properly,” said Quiban. “Pin placements were also a big factor. Even though they cut it (greens), it’s very hard to see where it’s (putt) going. And if you can’t putt confidently, you basically can’t score.”

Dumandan also barely bucked the tough pin placements, saying: “You need to be accurate. Sobrang hirap (ng pin placements). If you miss the greens, mahirap maka-recover, which is the most difficult challenge here. Kaya pag naka one-putt ka, bonus na yun,” said Dumandan.

The long-hitting Bisera also groped for form on a course he calls home, hitting just six greens. But he birdied all but one of the four-par-5s after reaching them in two with the first crack at the championship more than enough to thrill the former national team standout.

“This is my first time to get a shot at the title. I need to control the pressure that comes with it and I hope to do better on my short game and putting,” said Bisera, seeking to complete a family romp after niece Florence dominated the 54-hole ladies championship later in the day.

vuukle comment

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

MARVIN DUMANDAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Despite a less-than-ideal preparation time for the Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said they will not take...
Sports
fbtw

Statistically speaking

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Reviewing Gilas’ FIBA World Cup performance in terms of statistics reveals interesting findings.
Sports
fbtw
Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

21 hours ago
Chinese athletes must "improve their political awareness" and "be good hosts" when the Asian Games start next week in Hangzhou,...
Sports
fbtw
Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
The biggest basketball event in the world will stay in the Asian continent.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hermosa, Alcoseba reign supreme in 5150 Dapitan

Hermosa, Alcoseba reign supreme in 5150 Dapitan

4 hours ago
Matthew Hermosa and Raven Alcoseba enhanced their promising triathlon careers as they fashioned out a pair of wire-to-wire...
Sports
fbtw
Macrohon, Sarno post lackluster results at weightlifting worlds

Macrohon, Sarno post lackluster results at weightlifting worlds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipina weightlifters Kristel Macrohon and Vanessa Sarno were unable to secure top 15 finishes in the 71-kilogram women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women improve to No. 37 in world rankings

Gilas women improve to No. 37 in world rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team jumped five spots in the FIBA World Rankings.
Sports
fbtw
Philadelphia Eagles favored over Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 match-up

Philadelphia Eagles favored over Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 match-up

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have to block out their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor, Caloocan rout MPBL opponents

Bacoor, Caloocan rout MPBL opponents

5 hours ago
Pacesetter Bacoor and Caloocan won over also-ran opponents on Wednesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with