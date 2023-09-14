Hermosa, Alcoseba reign supreme in 5150 Dapitan

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Hermosa and Raven Alcoseba enhanced their promising triathlon careers as they fashioned out a pair of wire-to-wire triumphs in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint in 5150 Dapitan Philippines in Zamboanga del Norte over the weekend.

Hermosa took command after the swim leg in 09:58 and never looked back, cranking up the pace in the bike (30:56) and run (18:54) stages to win in 1:01:43 in the men’s side of the short-distance series dubbed as S2 disputed over the 750-m swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run.

It served as the sub-category to the centerpiece 5150 Dapitan (1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run) race organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

The 18-year-old Talisay City native, who teamed up with fellow first-timers Erika Burgos, Kira Ellis and Iñaki Lorbes to secure the gold in aquathlon’s mixed relay in the last SEA Games in Cambodia, beat Irienold Reig, Jr., a surprise winner in 5150 Subic last year, who clocked 1:03:15 with leg times of 10:14 (swim), 32:04 (bike) and 19:02 (run).

Daniel Cadanos placed third in 1:03: 51 (10:29-32:17-19:15).

Alcoseba, a former winner of the event held for those endurance racing campaigners seeking a new challenge and beginners wanting to immerse themselves into the popular tri-sport, posted a 1:08:38 time to reign in her side of the competition sponsored by Go for Gold Philippines and backed by Lungson ng Dapitan, Activ, Rudy Project, Santé, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Like Hermosa, Alcoseba seized command in swim (10:05) then virtually matched Karen Manayon’s times in the next two legs to clinch the victory. She clocked 35:14 in bike and 21:34 while Manayon, after an 11:07 time in swim, posted 35:47 and 21:28 in the last two stages for a total clocking of 1:10:27.

Nicole del Rosario came in third in 1:14:07 with leg times of 11:48-36:59-23:23.

In the main event, former SEA Games champions Fer Casares and Kim Mangrobang shared top honors with the former clocking 1:57:19 to foil John Chicano (1:59:33) and Satar Salem (1:59:35).

The three-time SEAG gold medalist Mangrobang, on the other hand, submitted a 2:11:40 clocking to beat Samantha Corpuz and Erika Burgos, who timed 2:18:30 and 2:21:45, respectively, in the inaugural staging of the event that passed by heritage houses and historical landmarks in Dapitan City.

Other 5150 Dapitan age-group winners were Joseph Agolong (15-19) (2:24:02); Lobres (20-24) (2:02:58); Raymund Torio (35-39) (2:05:32); Ronald Molit (40-44) (2:21:21); Frenchman Stephane Duranton (45-49) (2:26:18); Michael Magalso (50-54) (2:39:45); Francis Solotorio (55-59) (3:02:33); Nemer Guinto (60-64) (3:23:09) and Briton Nick Cudmore (65-69) (2:50:53).

Casares and Chicano also ruled their respective age-groups in 25-29 and 30-34, respectively.

In women’s side, Mangrobang, Corpuz and Burgos also topped the 30-34, 15-19 and 20-24 age classes, respectively, while Grace Banzon reigned in 35-39 (2:30:33); Jasmine Rejas emerged on top of 25-29 (2:45:57); Vanessa Agdon ruled 40-44 (2:59:49); Maricar Evero won the 50-54 division (3:14:14); Ratna Dimaporo prevailed in 50-54 (3:33:26); and Jo Cudmore took the 60-64 plum (3:33:26).

In relay, Team Huga Lodo #1 pooled a 2:01:40 clocking to win the men’s category crown over DPS Racing MultiSports (2:03:11), while Lanao del Norte grabbed the women’s trophy in 3:24:59, and Dipolog Racing Team grabbed the mixed title in 2:01:44, edging TRI SND Barracuda (2:03:05).