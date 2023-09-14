^

Sports

Macrohon, Sarno post luckluster results at weightlifting worlds

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 11:29am
Kristel Macrohon

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina weightlifters Kristel Macrohon and Vanessa Sarno were unable to secure top 15 finishes in the 71-kilogram women’s division of the 2023 IWF World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Macrohon ended the competition ranked 19th, after finishing with 97 kilograms in the snatch and 128 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

With this, she ended up with 225 kilograms, tied with Rank 16 Jessica Jarquin Gonzales, Rank 17 Eyglo Sturludottir and Rank 18 Alexis Ashworth.

Meanwhile, Sarno went unranked in the competition.

She finished the snatch category with 100 kilograms, but she did not complete the clean and jerk.

China’s Guifang Liao ruled the 71-kilogram division after securing a 120-kilogram snatch and 153-kilogram clean and jerk for 273 kilograms.

Ecuador’s Angie Palacios Dajomes finished second with 117 kilograms in snatch and 128 kilograms in clean and jerk, for a total of 255 kilograms.

USA’s Olivia Reeves came in third with 111 kilograms in snatch and 142 kilograms in clean and jerk, equivalent to 253 kilograms.

With the two Southeast Asian Games gold medalists’ results, the Philippines was not able to secure a podium finish in the competition.

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz ranked seventh in the 59 kilogram category of the women’s division, while Elreen Ando ranked eighth.

Rosegie Ramos, meanwhile, finished seventh in the 49 kilogram category, with Lovely Inan finishing unranked as well.

John Fabuar Ceniza finished fifth in the 61 kilogram category of the men’s division.

IWF

KRISTEL MACROHON

VANESSA SARNO

WEIGHTLIFTING
