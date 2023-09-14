Philadelphia Eagles favored over Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 match-up

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings walks off the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Vikings, 20-17, at the US Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MANILA, Philippines – Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have to block out their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they travel eastward to the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia spoiled Tom Brady’s homecoming party at New England when the Eagles defeated the Patriots, 25-20, with some clutch field goals from Jake Elliot.

The Vikings, on the other hand, ran out of time and space in that topsy-turvy match against Tampa Bay at home, 20-17.

However, there were questions about Philadelphia’s offense as they failed to get into the end zone in the second half. Quarterback Jalen Hurts said post-opening day win that his team cannot find its identity after one game.

Hurts threw one touchdown and passed for 170 yards with nearly a 90% completion rate.

So they welcome Cousins and the Vikings, who also face questions about their porous defense.

Minnesota doesn’t want to go down 0-2 this early in the season because that ramps up the pressure.

Philadelphia, in spite of injuries to key players, is still the favorite to win this match-up between last year’s NFC division winners by at least a touchdown.

This marquee match-up will be televised live on the Premier Sports channel (on Skycable and Cignal as well as the streaming applications TapGo TV and Blast TV) on Friday, September 15, at 8:15 a.m.

Other NFL matches that will be shown over the Premier Sports channel this weekend include the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 18, at 1 a.m., followed by the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at 8:20 a.m. The Cleveland Browns’ match against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be televised on September 19 at 8:15 a.m.