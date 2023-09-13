^

Lady Tams outlast Lady Warriors for V-League semis berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 7:55pm
Lady Tams outlast Lady Warriors for V-League semis berth
The FEU Lady Tamaraws is unblemished in the eliminations of the V-League
Facebook / V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- The FEU Lady Tamaraws are going to the semifinal round of the 2023 V-League Collegiate Challenge flawless after defeating the UE Lady Warriors, 16-25, 28-26, 25-13, 25-21, Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After dropping the first set, FEU stormed back in the second set and took a hard-earned 28-26 victory to put themselves on the board.

The Lady Tamaraws carried the momentum as they completed a reverse sweep.

FEU is ending the elimination round of the V-League without a blemish in seven games.

Chenie Tagaod led FEU with 16 points. She was followed by Mitzi Panagin with 13 points and Jazlyn Ellarina with 12.

UE, meanwhile, was carried by Casiey Dongallo, who scored 25 points.

No other Lady Warrior finished in double digits.

With the defeat, UE is going to the playoffs with a 5-2 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, the Enderun College Lady Titans swept the Mapua University Lady Cardinals, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18.

Erika Deloria spearheaded Enderun with 17 points, followed by Zenneth Perolino with 12.

Rosie dela Cruz led Mapua with nine points.

Enderun now has two wins in the tournament.

