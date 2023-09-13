^

Blue Eagles sweep Bulldogs, soar to V-League men's semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 5:34pm
The Ateneo Blue Eagles barged on to the semifinals of the V-League
MANILA, Philippines -- THE Ateneo Blue Eagles are off to the semifinal round of the V-League men’s division after sweeping the NU Bulldogs, 25-23, 26-24, 25-9, Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After winning the first two sets closely, Ateneo absolutely demolished the defending V-League champions.

They took a 16-6 lead in the third set and never looked back from there.

Kennedy Batas led Ateneo with 17 points. He was followed by Jian Salarzon with 14 points.

NU was led by Jade Diquitado with 11 points, the only Bulldog with double figures.

This is Ateneo’s fifth win of the season against one loss.

NU, on the other hand, has a 3-3 win-loss slate.

Meanwhile, the FEU Tamaraws also swept Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21, also on Wednesday.

With the third set tied at 20, Dryx Saavedra powered the Tamaraws to the 5-1 run that ended the game.

Saavedra finished with 16 points. He was followed by Martin Bugaoan with 10 markers.

Marvin Romero and Frelwin Taculog had 12 points apiece for the Generals.

