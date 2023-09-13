More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

MANILA, Philippines – Despite a less-than-ideal preparation time for the Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said they will not take any shortcuts in training.

Gilas will be kicking off the men’s basketball competition on September 26, 13 days away from Wednesday.

Cone said that the team is not happy with the two weeks of preparation that they have, but they will “do the best we can.”

“We are not gonna short-cut anything. We’re not going to try to a level that we can’t get to. We’re gonna be foundational and that’s what we talked about,” Cone told reporters after their Wednesday practice.

“We’re gonna be foundational. We’re gonna be fundamental and get to whatever level we can get to by doing it the right way. We’re not gonna skip any step of the process just to see if we can beat teams out there,” he added.

The Philippine team was left scrambling in a race against time following the sudden decision of former head coach Chot Reyes to “step aside” from national team duties after Gilas’ win over China at the FIBA World Cup.

With just mere weeks before the Asian Games, Cone was tapped to be the head coach of the Nationals.

However, the defense-first, ball movement-heavy system of Cone is different from Reyes dribble-drive-focused scheme.

Cone, on Wednesday, acknowledged that there are a lot of things that need to be worked on.

“We don’t need to be good now because we’re not playing tomorrow. If we’re playing tomorrow, we’d be in big trouble. But we’re not playing tomorrow so it’s okay to be bad right now,” the multiple-time PBA champion coach said.

“We’re trying to figure things out. We’re trying to figure each other out. We’re trying to figure our system out. That’s just a daily, ongoing thing that we’re doing every day and we just feel that if we stay focused there, stay focused on our process, then the idea of winning the gold is gonna take care of itself,” he added.

Cone also underscored the team’s great energy, there are a number of new and returning Gilas players in Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins and Justin Brownlee.