Navotas, Marikina post wins for share of EABL lead 

Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 2:20pm
EABL

MANILA, Philippines – Smash Navotas outlasted Olivarez in double overtime, 98-93, to claim their second straight win in the East Asia Basketball (EABL) 23-Under Championships recently at the Brgy. Jesus Dela Pena Gym in Marikina City.

Vincent Tibang stood out with 21 points, two assists and four steals, while Patrick Ziolo registered 18 points, two assists and three steals to give Navotas a share of the early lead in the league organized by the EABL under the leadership of Chairman Joseph Jocson and sponsored by Batang Manila Inc. and Klin-C.

In the other game, RPBY Marikina also claimed notched its second straight win via a 95-94 decision over Taytay Smiles in another overtime game to share the lead with Navotas.  

Aron Estacio led the way with 25 points for the Shoemakers.

On Saturday, Taytay won against Makati Selection, 93-80.

The EABL expressed its warmest gratitude with the support provided by former PBA star Alvin Patrimonio, who personally encouraged the youth to support the league's mission to develop a grassroots program in basketball.

RPBY Marikina got their first win in the opening game last September 2 after defeating Mapua 512 Trading Inc., 82-79.

Action will continue on Saturday, September 16, with Mapua and Asiatech Jaguar facing each other in the first game at 4 p.m., followed by a match between Olivares and Selection Makati at 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, September 17, San Pablo and Smash Basketball Navotas will meet at 4 p.m. while Asiatech Jaguar vs RPBY Marikina will clash at 5:30 p.m.

The tournament can be watched live via livestreaming on the EABL’s official Facebook page.

BASKETBALL

EABL
