Grasso-Shevchenko 2 headlines inaugural Noche UFC

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 2:09pm
Grasso-Shevchenko 2 headlines inaugural Noche UFC
Alex Grasso
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – The UFC is honoring Mexican Independence Day for the first time ever with Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2, which will air live in the Philippines on Sunday, September 17.

The fight card will be aired live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the streaming applications of TapGo TV and Blast TV.

The main event is a rematch between reigning women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, who spectacularly wrested the title from Valentina Shevchenko in UFC 285 last March with a fourth-round submission.

Grasso (16-3, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) looks to leave no doubt that she is the best flyweight by securing a second victory over Shevchenko (23-4, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan).

Grasso is the first Mexican woman to win a UFC championship and is the No. 1-ranked UFC women’s pound-for-pound fighter with five wins by knockout, two via submission, and five first-round finishes. She has wins over Shevchenko, Viviane Araújo and Maycee Barber.

Shevchenko, on the other hand, enters her third career rematch with intentions of reclaiming the throne from Grasso and becoming the first ever two-time UFC women’s flyweight champion.

The Kyrgyzstani is the first woman to successfully defend the UFC women’s flyweight championship. She has eight wins via knockout and seven wins by submission, with six first-round finishes and wins over Joanna J?drzejczyk, Jéssica Andrade and Taila Santos.

However, she will have to do much more to reclaim her title belt. When she defeated Santos in UFC 275 in Singapore in June last year, many felt she should have lost her title right there and then. Grasso exposed the cracks in Shevchenko’s game. Now, the Mexican has an opportunity to not only defend her belt but also to knock the former champions back by several notches.

 

The co-main event pits high-level strikers Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena against each other in a welterweight bout. 

Holland (25-9, with one no contest, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) sets out to of derail the Maddalena hype train and insert his name in the 170-pound rankings. 

The No. 13-UFC ranked welterweight owns 14 wins via knockout as well as seven wins via submission, with 12 first-round finishes. 

Holland owns the UFC record for the most wins in a calendar year in middleweight history with five.

Meanwhile, Maddalena (15-2, fighting out of Perth Western, Australia) looks to keep his 15-fight win streak intact and silence Holland in the process.

The No. 14-ranked welterweight has 11 wins by knockout and two via submission, with eight first-round finishes. The Aussie is on a 15-fight win streak, including wins over Randy Brown, Danny Roberts, and Ramazan Emeev.

The preliminary cards begin at 7 a.m. and the main card at 10 a.m.

