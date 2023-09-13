Romeo ready for any Gilas role in Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Fulfilling roles that would be beneficial for the team will be among the things that spitfire guard Terrence Romeo will focus on in his upcoming Asian Games tour of duty of Gilas Pilipinas.

Romeo, who returns to Gilas after a few years, said he will be bringing international experience with him for the Asiad.

But he acknowledged the need to adjust to the system of new Gilas coach Tim Cone.

“I have to fit in on the system of Coach Tim, since the systems of the coaches are all different,” Romeo told reporters in Filipino.

“So whatever role I need to fill in the system, I have to do that,” added one of the country’s most explosive guards, who usually thrives on one-on-one plays.

For his part, Cone said that he thinks Romeo will “fit really, really well with what we want to do.”

“We’re not gonna be an isolation type team and so maybe you’d think we wouldn’t want Terrence. But Terrence is a really good breakdown guy and he’s a great spot up and come-off-screens type of player,” the coach said.

“He’s always been a willing defender. We just feel like if he really gets into a good defensive system, he can play really good defense. We’re excited about Terrence, I think he’s gonna impact us big time,” he added.

Romeo, meanwhile, said he feels like a “rookie” once again after getting another call-up for the Nationals.

“But my confidence is always there,” he added.