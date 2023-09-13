Asiad-bound Gilas men, women set for joint practice

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas men’s team will be having a joint practice with the Gilas women’s basketball team on Thursday, as preparations for the Asian Games heats up.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter,) Gilas head coach Tim Cone said they will be having the joint practice on Thursday afternoon.

“We will share the court and have interactions between both teams,” Cone said.

The public, the head coach said, will be able to come and observe as the gates open at 4 p.m.

There will be no tickets necessary.

In an interview on Monday, Cone said that the men’s team wants the women’s team, coached by Pat Aquino, to be involved.

“We want them to feel like we are all a part of this thing, going to the Asian Games, the women and the men,” he told reporters.

The Asian Games will begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

The Gilas men’s team is in group C of the competition, with Jordan, Bahrain and Thailand.

The Cone-led basketball team started to train on Monday, just right after the FIBA World Cup.