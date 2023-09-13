Bernaldez dominates PPS Davao swing

Chelsea Bernaldez (right) shares MVP honors with young Kresthan Belacas as Sainz Tennis Club president Jular Maybano looks on.

MANILA, Philippines — Second-ranked Chelsea Bernaldez got the better of No. 1 Sanschena Francisco for the second straight time, pounding out a 6-3, 6-4 decision in the girls’ 18-under final even as young Gil Niere grabbed the spotlight in the boys’ side of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib National Juniors Tennis Championships in Tagum, Davao del Norte over the weekend.

Bernaldez’s victory came after the rising local star subdued the Isulan, Sultan Kudarat ace, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7, for the Mati, Davao Oriental crown in the premier age-group category of the Group 2 series for a sweep of the three-leg swing in the Davao region of the country’s longest-talent search presented by Dunlop.

Bernaldez also went through wringer before foiling AJ Acabo, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8, in the championship of the Maragusan, Davao de Oro leg of the series held under the PPS-PEPP program by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

She, however, failed to duplicate her two-title feat in Mati as third-ranked Dhea Cua edged her in the semis of 16-under play, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7. Then the Kidapawan City find trounced Faith Lazaro, 6-3, 6-1, to snare the crown.