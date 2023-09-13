^

Sports

Bernaldez dominates PPS Davao swing

The Philippine Star
September 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Bernaldez dominates PPS Davao swing
Chelsea Bernaldez (right) shares MVP honors with young Kresthan Belacas as Sainz Tennis Club president Jular Maybano looks on.
Philstar.com / File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Second-ranked Chelsea Bernaldez got the better of No. 1 Sanschena Francisco for the second straight time, pounding out a 6-3, 6-4 decision in the girls’ 18-under final even as young Gil Niere grabbed the spotlight in the boys’ side of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib National Juniors Tennis Championships in Tagum, Davao del Norte over the weekend.

Bernaldez’s victory came after the rising local star subdued the Isulan, Sultan Kudarat ace, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7, for the Mati, Davao Oriental crown in the premier age-group category of the Group 2 series for a sweep of the three-leg swing in the Davao region of the country’s longest-talent search presented by Dunlop.

Bernaldez also went through wringer before foiling AJ Acabo, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8, in the championship of the Maragusan, Davao de Oro leg of the series held under the PPS-PEPP program by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

She, however, failed to duplicate her two-title feat in Mati as third-ranked Dhea Cua edged her in the semis of 16-under play, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7. Then the Kidapawan City find trounced Faith Lazaro, 6-3, 6-1, to snare the crown.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
The biggest basketball event in the world will stay in the Asian continent.
Sports
fbtw
Cone happy with Asiad squad

Cone happy with Asiad squad

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The cavalry has arrived for Tim Cone’s crew for the approaching Asian Games led by balik-Gilas Pilipinas Terrence Romeo...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas seeks Asiad clearance for Perkins, Abueva

Gilas seeks Asiad clearance for Perkins, Abueva

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said the team is hoping that Jason Perkins and Calvin Abueva would be part of the Final...
Sports
fbtw
Local bet too much for Alex Eala in Japan Women's Open

Local bet too much for Alex Eala in Japan Women's Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Alex Eala bowed out of the Japan Women’s Open against hometown bet Himeno Sakatsume, 6-0, 6-3, in the round of 32 of...
Sports
fbtw
3rd Kampeon Cup: Will Cebu win a 3-peat of will others fulfill their destiny?

3rd Kampeon Cup: Will Cebu win a 3-peat of will others fulfill their destiny?

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Cebu, back-to-back champions from 2021-22, is going for a three-peat and aims to showcase its dominance in seven-a-side ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Hard road to Turkey

By Joaquin M. Henson | 38 minutes ago
The Philippines faces a tough challenge in trying to finish among the top four at the 16-nation FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Doha on Sept. 17-24 for a ticket to the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey on June 29-July 7 next y...
Sports
fbtw
Kampeon Cup 3rd season ready for Cebu kickoff

Kampeon Cup 3rd season ready for Cebu kickoff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the third season of the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup featuring eight teams from across the archipelago...
Sports
fbtw
Abueva shrugs off thumb injury as Gilas energy on full display in practice

Abueva shrugs off thumb injury as Gilas energy on full display in practice

By Olmin Leyba | 5 hours ago
Calvin Abueva dislocated his right thumb during scrimmage, popped it back and finished the second day of Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera surges past Fortuna with consecutive birdies

Bisera surges past Fortuna with consecutive birdies

8 hours ago
Yvon Bisera rattled off four birdies in a row from No. 1 on her way home as she recovered from a wobbly backside start to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with