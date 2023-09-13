Hard road to Turkey

The Philippines faces a tough challenge in trying to finish among the top four at the 16-nation FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Doha on Sept. 17-24 for a ticket to the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey on June 29-July 7 next year. Earning the trip to Doha was a breeze as the Philippines clinched one of two slots in the SEABA qualifiers in Surabaya last July. Malaysia was the other qualifier, leaving Indonesia and Thailand behind.

But in Doha, the grind will be grueling. The Philippines is in Group D with China, Kazakhstan and Malaysia. After the preliminary round, the top placer advances to the quarters, the next two engage in KO matches in cross pairings with Group C and the cellar-dweller is struck out of contention. Assuming China makes it to No. 1, the Philippines will be either No. 2 or No. 3, depending on the outcome of the Kazakhstan game. If the Philippines is No. 2, it will play No. 3 from Group C (either Korea or Jordan). A win will arrange a showdown with either the top finisher of Group A or B in the quarters. Expected to dominate Group A is defending FIBA U16 Asia Cup titlist Australia while Japan should rule Group B. The Philippines must survive the quarters to book a ticket to Turkey where only the Doha semifinalists will be welcomed.

Coach Josh Reyes and his squad arrived in Doha last Monday. The final 12 will be named at the technical meeting among team managers the day before the start of the tournament. Three friendlies were lined up for the Philippines in Doha to warm up with Jordan (last night), Qatar (today) and Australia (tomorrow). The Philippines opens its campaign against China on Sunday then battles Kazakhstan on Monday and Malaysia on Tuesday.

The players are 6-2 captain Kieffer Alas of La Salle Zobel, 5-10 Elijah Williams of New Jersey, 6-2 CJ Amos of Brisbane, 6-3 Bonn Daja of La Salle Zobel, 6-3 Jaime Gomez de Liaño of UPIS, 5-9 Joaquin Ludovice of UST, 5-11 Kurt Velasquez of UST, 5-9 Irus Chua of Brent, 6-1 Sam Alegre of Irvine, 5-11 Champ Arejola of La Salle Zobel, 6-1 Noah Banal of Mapua, 6-5 Edryn Morales of New Jersey, 6-6 Paul Diao of Sacramento, 6-1 Andres Garcia of Vancouver and 6-3 Adrian Elemento of Riverside. Nine were on the squad that swept the SEABA qualifiers. Gomez de Liaño, Arejola, Alegre, Garcia, Banal and Elemento are the newcomers.

“For the first time, we had an early start,” said Reyes. “Not the same size as U16 of past years but we play team ball and really well. We tied FEU and beat Adamson in tune-ups and they’re the two UAAP junior finalists with players who are two to three years older. We were competitive in the first half with Letran in another tune-up. We were exchanging leads. Then, we got worn out by the relentless tough and physical play of the best high school team right now. Letran pulled away late in the third with majority of the players two years older than us. We could’ve done better and we will work towards that.” A giant headache awaiting Reyes is China’s US-based seven-foot center Huan Sinan. “He’ll be flanked by two 6-9 kids,” said Reyes. “Pero, lalaban tayo.”