^

Sports

Kampeon Cup 3rd season ready for Cebu kickoff

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 8:55pm
Kampeon Cup 3rd season ready for Cebu kickoff
From left: Former Philippine national team player and 7s Football Philippines founder Anton del Rosario with AIA Philippines Head of Branding and Communications Bernadette Chincuanco and AIA 7s Executive Director Ethan Lee.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s all systems go for the third season of the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup featuring eight teams from across the archipelago at the Dynamic Herb Complex in Talisay City, Cebu from September 22-24.

Back-to-back champion Cebu, as expected, looms as the heavy favorite in a hat-trick bid in front of its home fans as runner-up Bonifacio Global City is out to exact sweet vengeance on the road.

Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, Palawan, Pampanga and Zamboanga are also out to give the fancied squads a run for their own money in the largest staging of the seven-a-side football league thus far.

“This will be the biggest showing yet in terms of participation in the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup,” said AIA 7s Executive Director Ethan Lee.

“With every tournament we play, the league grows even more. I cannot think of a great way to cap off this 2023 with an eight-team field competing for the title of the fastest growing sport and biggest football tournament in the country.”

All eight cities will slug it out in the elimination round on Sept. 22 and 23 before the semifinals on the second day. On September 24, only two teams will be left standing for the Kampeon Cup finals, which will also have youth games as front act.

The third Kampeon Cup is only one of the local tournaments backed by the AIA 7s Football after the inaugural AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup, the first BPI AIA Asia 7s Football tournament, and the Soccer Tournament US $1 Million Winner-Take-All in a bid to champion growth of Pinoy football.

“Football is really special to us. It’s our way of helping Filipinos maintain a healthy lifestyle. What’s special about Kampeon is spreading football across the Philippines and I’m sure the contribution of the 7s League is felt. We’re glad to be a partner in this,” added AIA Philippines Head of Branding and Communications Bernadette Chincuanco.

Former national team player Anton del Rosario, who founded 7s Football Philippines, said that Philippine football through the Kampeon Cup has come this far but the game is just getting started.

“Thank you for allowing us to help grow football in the country. This is part of our goal to provide a pathway for the future of Philippine football and the best way to do it is through our passion for the sport,” he said, mentioning that over 700 teams are now participating in different local 7s football tournaments.

“It’s a great time to be involved in football.”

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone happy with Asiad squad

Cone happy with Asiad squad

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
The cavalry has arrived for Tim Cone’s crew for the approaching Asian Games led by balik-Gilas Pilipinas Terrence Romeo...
Sports
fbtw
Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Basketball governing body FIBA revealed that high ticket prices played a key role in the less-than expected crowds drawn to...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas seeks Asiad clearance for Perkins, Abueva

Gilas seeks Asiad clearance for Perkins, Abueva

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said the team is hoping that Jason Perkins and Calvin Abueva would be part of the Final...
Sports
fbtw
New name of game: Positionless basketball

New name of game: Positionless basketball

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Positionless basketball is the name of the game as all guards, led by Tissot Tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of champion Germany,...
Sports
fbtw
Raga continues rise with runner-up finish in China 9-Ball Championships

Raga continues rise with runner-up finish in China 9-Ball Championships

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Fast-rising Anthony Raga continued to make a name in the international billiards scene after finishing a solid second in China...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NFL star Rodgers exits early with serious injury in Jets win

NFL star Rodgers exits early with serious injury in Jets win

6 hours ago
NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers managed only four plays in his much-anticipated New York Jets debut on Monday (Tuesday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams shoot for V-League sweep

Lady Tams shoot for V-League sweep

8 hours ago
Far Eastern University goes for an elimination-round sweep while University of the East shoots for joint lead as they clash...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic not setting any limit on Grand Slam titles

Djokovic not setting any limit on Grand Slam titles

9 hours ago
Novak Djokovic said he plans to play as long as possible while he is still capable of competing for the biggest prizes after...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets guard Porter arrested on assault charge &mdash; reports

Rockets guard Porter arrested on assault charge — reports

10 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) on charges of assault and strangulation...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with