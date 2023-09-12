^

Sports

Local bet too much for Alex Eala in Japan Women's Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 5:16pm
Local bet too much for Alex Eala in Japan Women's Open
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala bowed out of the Japan Women’s Open against hometown bet Himeno Sakatsume, 6-0, 6-3, in the round of 32 of the tournament Tuesday in Japan.

The 22-year-old Japanese was too much to handle for Eala as she got crushed right off the bat. 

Eala was able to fight back a bit in the second set, tying the match at 2-2. 

But Sakatsume asserted her mastery as she took a 4-2 lead. 

Eala was able to grab the seventh game to make it 4-3, but the Japanese finished off the 18-year-old Filipina as she took the next two games to complete a sweep. 

Sakatsume dominated both receiving and serving points. 

She won 30 receiving points compared to 19 for Eala, while she had 31 service points compared to 23 for the Filipina.

This is the second straight tournament wherein Eala was not able to make it to the playoffs.

In the W100 Tokyo, Eala bowed to Australia’s Kimberly Birrell in the round of 16, 6-4, 6-7, 2-6.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite a less-than-ideal preparation time for the Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said they will not take...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees tough road in Asiad

Cone sees tough road in Asiad

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Even though it outranks Bahrain and Thailand in the totem pole and finished higher than Jordan in the last FIBA World Cup,...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

23 hours ago
Chinese athletes must "improve their political awareness" and "be good hosts" when the Asian Games start next week in Hangzhou,...
Sports
fbtw

Statistically speaking

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Reviewing Gilas’ FIBA World Cup performance in terms of statistics reveals interesting findings.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sarno succumbs to injury, finishes unranked at weightlifting worlds

Sarno succumbs to injury, finishes unranked at weightlifting worlds

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Not all days are sunshine and rainbows for Filipina weightlifting wunderkind Vanessa Sarno.
Sports
fbtw
Uratex Dream Serbia-bound for Red Bull 3x3 tiff

Uratex Dream Serbia-bound for Red Bull 3x3 tiff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Uratex Dream women’s 3x3 team is off to Serbia for the Red Bull Half Court World Final.
Sports
fbtw
Hermosa, Alcoseba reign supreme in 5150 Dapitan

Hermosa, Alcoseba reign supreme in 5150 Dapitan

6 hours ago
Matthew Hermosa and Raven Alcoseba enhanced their promising triathlon careers as they fashioned out a pair of wire-to-wire...
Sports
fbtw
Macrohon, Sarno post lackluster results at weightlifting worlds

Macrohon, Sarno post lackluster results at weightlifting worlds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Filipina weightlifters Kristel Macrohon and Vanessa Sarno were unable to secure top 15 finishes in the 71-kilogram women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philadelphia Eagles favored over Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 match-up

Philadelphia Eagles favored over Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 match-up

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have to block out their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with