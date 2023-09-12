Local bet too much for Alex Eala in Japan Women's Open

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala bowed out of the Japan Women’s Open against hometown bet Himeno Sakatsume, 6-0, 6-3, in the round of 32 of the tournament Tuesday in Japan.

The 22-year-old Japanese was too much to handle for Eala as she got crushed right off the bat.

Eala was able to fight back a bit in the second set, tying the match at 2-2.

But Sakatsume asserted her mastery as she took a 4-2 lead.

Eala was able to grab the seventh game to make it 4-3, but the Japanese finished off the 18-year-old Filipina as she took the next two games to complete a sweep.

Sakatsume dominated both receiving and serving points.

She won 30 receiving points compared to 19 for Eala, while she had 31 service points compared to 23 for the Filipina.

This is the second straight tournament wherein Eala was not able to make it to the playoffs.

In the W100 Tokyo, Eala bowed to Australia’s Kimberly Birrell in the round of 16, 6-4, 6-7, 2-6.