3rd Kampeon Cup: Will Cebu win a 3-peat of will others fulfill their destiny?

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 3:44pm
From left: 7s Football Philippines President Anton del Rosario, Bernadette Chincuanco, AIA Head of Branding and Communications, and 7s Football Philipines Managing Director Ethan Lee
MANILA – That is the question that will be answered when the third edition of the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is played from September 22-24 at the Dynamic Herb Complex in Cebu.

Cebu, back-to-back champions from 2021-22, is going for a three-peat and aims to showcase its dominance in seven-a-side football.

The squads from seven other cities from around the Philippines are raring to knock Cebu off their lofty perch and claim the crown for themselves.

Also participating are teams from Bonifacio Global City, last year’s first runner-up; Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, Palawan, Pampanga and Zamboanga.

The elimination round kicks off on September 22 and will conclude in the early afternoon of September 23. 

The semifinals will also take place on the same day at 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 24, the culminating day, will feature the youth games in the morning followed by the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup Finals at 2 p.m. The awarding takes place right after.

The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup along with the second tournament for AIA 7s Football will close what is a strong and landmark year for seven-a-side football.

Last summer, there was the first ever AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup, the first BPI AIA Asia 7s Football tournament, and the Soccer Tournament US $1 Million Winner-Take-All Tournament, with the Filipino-flavored Far East United turning heads with their strong showing.

“AIA Philippines, formerly Philam Life, has been partners with the 7s since 2019, even through the pandemic, and we’ve had very good games together, bringing football to so many children and communities in the Philippines and living our brand purpose of helping people live, healthier, longer, better lives. We look forward to more of these,” said AIA Philippines Head of Branding and Communications Bernadette Chincuanco.

“This will be the biggest showing yet in terms of participation in the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup,” said AIA 7s Executive Director Ethan Lee. “With every tournament we play, the league grows even more. I cannot think of a great way to cap off this 2023 with an eight-team field competing for the title of the fastest growing sport and biggest football tournament in the country.”

“Last season, we had over 700 teams from several cities around the country participating in their own local 7s football tournaments,” clarified 7s Football Philippines founder and former national player Anton del Rosario. “Now we have an even bigger field. This will ultimately help the selection for the team that will represent us in the next BPI AIA Asia 7s and perhaps, even the TST tournament.”

“It’s a great time to be involved in football.”

