Bernaldez bests Francisco, completes sweep of PPS Davao netfest

Chelsea Bernaldez (right) with co-MVP Gil Niere (left) and Giovanni Gulanes, PSYDO (Provincial Sports and Youth Development Office) head of Davao del Norte.

MANILA, Philippines – Second-ranked Chelsea Bernaldez got the better of No. 1 Sanschena Francisco for the second straight time, pounding out a 6-3, 6-4 decision in the girls’ 18-and-under finals even as young Gil Niere grabbed the spotlight in the boys’ side of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib national juniors tennis championships in Tagum, Davao del Norte over the weekend.

Bernaldez’s victory came after the rising local star subdued the Isulan, Sultan Kudarat ace, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7, for the Mati, Davao Oriental leg crown in the premier age-group category of the Group 2 series, thus completing a sweep of the three-leg swing in the Davao region of the country’s longest-talent search presented by Dunlop.

Bernaldez also walked on a tightrope before foiling AJ Acabo, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8, in the championship of the Maragusan, Davao de Oro leg of the series held under the PPS-PEPP program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

She, however, failed to duplicate her two-title feat in Mati as third ranked Dhea Cua edged her in the semis of 16-and-U play, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7, then the Kidapawan City find trounced Faith Lazaro, 6-3, 6-1, to snare the crown.

Niere, from Bogo City, Cebu, took the boys’ 12-and-U trophy with a 7-6(1), 6-1 victory over Matt Docena then settled for a runner-up finish in the 14-and-U division ruled by Vanzidrick Rosalinda from Maragusan, also for the third straight time, 6-1, 6-2.

Rosalinda downed Rodney Montegrande, 6-3, 6-0, in Maragusan then repulsed Dexter Salcedo, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3, in Mati.

But Niere’s victory and a runner-up finished earned him the MVP plum in his side of the competition in the week-long event sponsored by Gov. Edwin Jubahib.

Other winners were Digos City’s Aika Salahudin, Justine Gumbao from Sultan Kudarat, Cebu City’s RB John Lataza, Tagum’s Jason Battad and M’lang, North Cotabato’s Kresthan Belacas.

Salahudin wore down Mariam Mokalam in a thriller, 6-2, 3-6, 14-12, in girls’ 14-and-U; Gumbao routed Shan Tuyor, 6-1, 6-1, in girls’ 12-and-U; Lataza survived RJ Judabal in another cliffhanger, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9, in boys’ 18-and-U; Battad repelled Bench Neri, 6-4, 7-5, in boys’ 16-and-U; and Belacas also completed a hat trick in 10-unisex with a 5-3, 4-1 victory over Pete Niere.

Cua and Francisco, meanwhile, nipped Jasmen Kadalum and Jillian Manangking, 8-7(7) while Battad and Judabal blasted Lataza and Randy Pausanos, 8-3, to share the 18-and-U doubles honors; while Marian Mokalam and Salahudin ripped Gumbao and Wendelyn Anino, 8-2, and Nico Puertos and Dexter Salcedo outlasted Gil and Pete Niere, 8-6, in the 14-and-U side.

Belacas also capped his inspiring campaign by winning the 10-unisex doubles plum with Francis Dimzon with an 8-4 triumph over Enzo and Pete Niere.