MPBL: Zamboanga escapes Nueva Ecija; Batangas outlasts Quezon in OT

Jaycee Marcelino, the reigning league MVP, posted 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals to lead Zamboanga.

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines courted disaster before nipping Nueva Ecija, 67-65, on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

Judel Fuentes knocked in two charities with 12.8 seconds left for Zamboanga's marginal points that shattered the 65-65 deadlock forged by Nueva Ecija following a five-point swing by Roi Sumang and Bryon Villarias in just five seconds of the back-to-back Mindanao Invasion thrillers.

Earlier, Batangas City Embassy Chill got the push from Jong Baloria in both the regulation and overtime periods to subdue Quezon Province, 84-80.

The Rice Vanguards also had a chance to extend the game, but Roi Sumang, hounded by Jaycee Marcelino, was unable to fire a jumper before the final buzzer.

Zamboanga raised its record to 18-8 and dislodged Quezon (17-8) from the fourth spot in the South division of the 29-team tournament.

Batangas drew eight points from Baloria in the last four minutes of regulation that ended at 72-72, then leaned on a triple by Baloria and two free throws by MJ Dela Virgen to climb to 21-5 in the South division being led by Bacoor (21-4).

Despite the loss, Nueva kept second spot behind Pampanga (23-2) in the North division with a 21-5 slate.

Marcelino, the reigning league MVP, posted 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals to earn best player honors over Fuentes, who wound up with 14 points and two rebounds.

Chris Dumapig also shone for Zamboanga with nine points and 10 rebounds in the tight game that saw neither team ahead by more than six points.

Nueva Ecija got 11 points from Michael Juico and nine points each from Will McAloney and Sumang.

Although Nueva Ecija ran away with 24 fastbreak points, Zamboanga compensated with 19 second-chance points made possible by its big 52-34 edge in rebounds.

Among the capacity crowd were Zamboanga team owner Anita Kaw and Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe.

Baloria wound up with a game-high 17 points plus six rebounds and two steals to earn best player honors and complement the effort of Jeckster Apinan, who posted 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

CJ Isit, John Rey Villanueva and Levi Hernandez chipped in eight points for Batangas, champion of the MPBL inaugural Anta Rajah Cup.

Quezon got 16 points and six assists from 5-foot-4 marvel Topeng Lagrama, 14 points and eight rebounds from Jaqson Opiso, 13 points from Tamsi, and 10 points from Torres.

The MPBL returns to Luzon on Tuesday with a triple bill at the Marikina Sports Center pitting Bulacan against Manila at 4 p.m., San Juan against Marikina at 6 p.m., and Imus against Marikina at 8 p.m.