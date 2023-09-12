^

Sports

Reports: NBA expected to toughen rules on resting stars 

Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 10:45am
Reports: NBA expected to toughen rules on resting starsÂ 
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers watch from the bench at the Crypto.com Arena on March 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images / AFP

NEW YORK – NBA team owners are expected to pass tighter rules against resting star players this week, including larger fines for missed games by multiple All-Star players, according to multiple reports Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Following a recommendation by the NBA's competition committee, the board of governors is expecting to impose tougher regulations against "load management" on Wednesday, according to ESPN and The Athletic, citing unnamed sources.

The new policy would prevent teams from resting more than one player who has been an NBA All-Star or All-NBA player over the past three seasons, according to the reports.

Teams could be fined $100,000 for the first violation, $250,000 for the second and $1 million more than the prior punishment for each subsequent violation, ESPN detailed.

The move comes as the NBA looks at securing new media rights deals and ensuring star players aren't absent for major televised games and the NBA's new in-season tournament could ease worries by potential partners.

The league has already made a move to discouraging players sitting out without an injury or personal issues, mandating players compete in at least 65 of 82 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as NBA Most Valuable Player.

Players would like to see the NBA address the demand issues that push them to manage their rest during the NBA's six-month regular season, especially a the new in-season event debuts in November and December.

The NBA league office will investigate resting as a method of enforcement, including independent medical reviews, ESPN reported.

A memo obtained by ESPN from the league says it will be up to teams to manage player availability so no more than one "star" player is absent for a game and that stars are available for nationally telecast games and in-season tournament contests.

It also wants teams to balance the number of one-game absences by a star player between home and road games with a preference for such absences to happen in home contests.

Teams must ensure players sitting out to rest are at games and visible to spectators, according to the memo, and teams must avoid any long-term shutdown when players are absent or in a reduced role regarding game integrity issues.

There will be excused absences by the NBA, according to the reports, with pre-approved back-to-back rest games allowed for players who are 35 or older when the season begins or have played 34,000 regular-season minutes or 1,000 combined playoff and regular-season games.

vuukle comment

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Basketball governing body FIBA revealed that high ticket prices played a key role in the less-than expected crowds drawn to...
Sports
fbtw
Raga continues rise with runner-up finish in China 9-Ball Championships

Raga continues rise with runner-up finish in China 9-Ball Championships

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Fast-rising Anthony Raga continued to make a name in the international billiards scene after finishing a solid second in China...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas seeks Asiad clearance for Perkins, Abueva

Gilas seeks Asiad clearance for Perkins, Abueva

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said the team is hoping that Jason Perkins and Calvin Abueva would be part of the Final...
Sports
fbtw
Yet another strong finish for Raga

Yet another strong finish for Raga

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Fast-rising Anthony Raga continued to make a name in the international billiards scene after finishing a solid second in China...
Sports
fbtw

PBA Rookie Draft hits new high

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The PBA hit a new high as 128 prospects applied for the Season 48 Rookie Draft on Sept. 17.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

No green light yet for Fil-Am gymnast

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Fil-Am gymnast Levi Jung Ruivivar, who recently decided to represent the Philippines after being part of the United States juniors’ team for years, is a surefire medalist if allowed to see action in the Hangzhou...
Sports
fbtw

Lascuña out to prick Mondilla’s bubble

12 hours ago
Homegrown talent Tony Lascuña knows too well how a winning streak works then vowed to do everything he can to halt Clyde Mondilla from completing a three-peat on home turf.
Sports
fbtw

Azkals meet Afghans in friendly

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The in-transition Philippine Azkals continue their buildup for the coming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by taking on Afghanistan in a friendly tonight at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Sports
fbtw
Novak undisputed king of tennis

Novak undisputed king of tennis

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic, who won his fourth US Open and all-time record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday, is driven on through...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with