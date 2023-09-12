^

Sports

LeBron, Curry among NBA stars eyeing Paris Olympics — reports

Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 10:37am
LeBron, Curry among NBA stars eyeing Paris Olympics â�� reports
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shakes hands with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors following Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How / Getty Images / AFP

LOS ANGELES — NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry are among several top players interested in competing for the United States at next year's Paris Olympics, according to multiple reports on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Two-time Olympic champion and four-time NBA champion James has been recruiting fellow NBA stars for a US squad that seeks a fifth gold medal in a row next year in France, according to The Athletic.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion guard with the Golden State Warriors, has expressed a desire to play on the Olympic squad guided by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, ESPN reported.

The news comes a day after a US team of 20-something NBA stars left the Basketball World Cup empty-handed following losses to Canada in the bronze-medal game and to eventual champion Germany in a semifinal.

James, a 38-year-old forward, led the USA to Olympic gold in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London but has not played since.

He knows the sting of defeat on the global stage, however, having been a reserve on the 2004 US squad that settled for bronze at the Athens Olympics and a 2006 team that took bronze at the Basketball World Cup.

James is not only interested in playing for Paris Olympic gold but has called fellow former NBA Most Valuable Players Curry and Kevin Durant hoping to entice them to play in 2024.

Two-time NBA champion Durant, a Phoenix Suns forward who turns 35 later this month, helped US Olympic gold-medal efforts in London as well as 2016 in Rio and in 2021 at Tokyo.

Curry has never played for the US Olympic squad but helped American clubs win the 2010 and 2014 World Cup crowns — their only such titles since 1994.

Others James has recruited for the 2024 US Olympic team, according to The Athletic, include his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Golden State's Draymond Green and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

Phoenix's Devin Booker, a three-time NBA All-Star, and 38-year-old Chris Paul of Golden State, a 2008 and 2012 gold medalist, are also among those ESPN said are interested in the Paris Olympics.

vuukle comment

LEBRON JAMES

NBA

OLYMPICS

PARIS

STEPHEN CURRY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Basketball governing body FIBA revealed that high ticket prices played a key role in the less-than expected crowds drawn to...
Sports
fbtw
Raga continues rise with runner-up finish in China 9-Ball Championships

Raga continues rise with runner-up finish in China 9-Ball Championships

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Fast-rising Anthony Raga continued to make a name in the international billiards scene after finishing a solid second in China...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas seeks Asiad clearance for Perkins, Abueva

Gilas seeks Asiad clearance for Perkins, Abueva

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said the team is hoping that Jason Perkins and Calvin Abueva would be part of the Final...
Sports
fbtw
Yet another strong finish for Raga

Yet another strong finish for Raga

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Fast-rising Anthony Raga continued to make a name in the international billiards scene after finishing a solid second in China...
Sports
fbtw

PBA Rookie Draft hits new high

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The PBA hit a new high as 128 prospects applied for the Season 48 Rookie Draft on Sept. 17.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reports: NBA expected to toughen rules on resting stars&nbsp;

Reports: NBA expected to toughen rules on resting stars 

1 hour ago
NBA team owners are expected to pass tighter rules against resting star players this week, including larger fines for missed...
Sports
fbtw

No green light yet for Fil-Am gymnast

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Fil-Am gymnast Levi Jung Ruivivar, who recently decided to represent the Philippines after being part of the United States juniors’ team for years, is a surefire medalist if allowed to see action in the Hangzhou...
Sports
fbtw

Lascuña out to prick Mondilla’s bubble

12 hours ago
Homegrown talent Tony Lascuña knows too well how a winning streak works then vowed to do everything he can to halt Clyde Mondilla from completing a three-peat on home turf.
Sports
fbtw

Azkals meet Afghans in friendly

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The in-transition Philippine Azkals continue their buildup for the coming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by taking on Afghanistan in a friendly tonight at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Sports
fbtw
Novak undisputed king of tennis

Novak undisputed king of tennis

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic, who won his fourth US Open and all-time record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday, is driven on through...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with