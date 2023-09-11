^

Philippines hopeful for 'sure medalist's' last-minute entry in Asiad gymnastics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 3:03pm
Philippines hopeful for 'sure medalist's' last-minute entry in Asiad gymnastics
Levi Jung Ruivivar

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American gymnast Levi Jung Ruivivar, who recently decided to represent the Philippines after being part of the United States juniors’ team for years, is a surefire medalist if she will be allowed to see action in the Hangzhou Asian Games late this month.

“Levi Jung (Ruivivar) is not yet accepted by China as her name was not in the original list unfortunately,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion.

“If she will be accepted, she's a sure medalist,” she added.

Although the deadline for the submission of entry by name was last July 25, the country can still appeal some roster changes so Ruivivar could still make the Asiad-bound squad.

And the Philippines is hoping the 17-year-old Ruivivar could get host China’s approval.

But whether or not she gets the nod, Ruivivar’s entry should boost an already loaded women’s artistic gymnastics squad that also has several Fil-foreign members in Aleah Finnegan, Kylee Kvamme and Emma Lauren Malabuyo in future international events including the Southeast Asian Games.

Finnegan and Kvamme are bound for the World Championships next month in Antwerp, Belgium while Malabuyo is with the 12-strong team plunging into action in Hangzhou.

ASIAN GAMES

GYMNASTICS
