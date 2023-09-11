Abueva, Romeo among familiar faces joining Gilas holdovers in Asiad practice

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas, under newly installed head coach Tim Cone, started preparations for the upcoming Asian Games as they held their first training on Monday.

The national team had practice at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, roughly two weeks before the start of the Asiad.

Gilas Pilipinas holds first practice for Asian Games. Present are Thompson, Brownlee, JMF, Japeth, Kouame, Oftana, Tautuaa, Abueva, Romeo, Newsome, Perkins & Pringle pic.twitter.com/mX294YNLh0 — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) September 11, 2023

Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Stanley Pringle, Ange Kouame and Mo Tautuaa, are among the returnees in the Gilas Pilipinas fold pic.twitter.com/sbYBQUSqEU — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) September 11, 2023

In attendance were FIBA World Cup holdovers June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson. Shooter RR Pogoy came in but did not participate in the drills.

Chris Newsome and Calvin Oftana, cut from the final World Cup roster, were also present.

Returning for the Philippine team are Terrence Romeo, Stanley Pringle, Calvin Abueva and Mo Tautuaa.

Jason Perkins, who earlier played in Gilas Pilipinas’ 3x3 team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, also showed up.

Naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame completed the attendees.

Gilas will take on Bahrain to open their campaign in the Asiad’s men’s basketball competition on September 26.