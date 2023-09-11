Lascuña wary of Mondilla, seeks to defend crown

DAVAO CITY – Homegrown talent Tony Lascuña knows only too well how a streak works to boost one’s confidence and mental toughness, and he vows to do everything he can to halt Clyde Mondilla from completing a three-peat on home turf.

But it will take more than inspiration from the local crowd to carry out the mission as Mondilla comes into the ICTSI South Pacific Classic unfolding Tuesday, September 12, brimming with confidence following victories at the rolling Forest Hills in Antipolo last June and in his domain at Del Monte Golf Club just last Friday.

“Clyde (Mondilla) is on a roll. His confidence is high and he’s playing great golf. It will be tough to beat him but there’s always a chance,” said Lascuña, whose game somewhat went on a downswing after dominating the Caliraya Springs leg last April.

He tied for seventh at Luisita, wound up joint sixth at Valley, shared fifth place at Forest Hills and finished at tied ninth at Del Monte.

“I’ve been working on my putting. I know I would yield some yardage off the tee against the Tour’s long hitters but I can measure up with them in hybrid or iron play and wedge shots. But the key here is putting,” added Lascuña.

He knows. With the right strokes, he produced seven birdies en route to a course-record tying 66 at the South Pacific Golf Club, turning what had been a tight final round battle into a three-stroke victory over Ira Alido and earning the bragging rights as the first winner of the event in 2019.

Still, Lascuña said it will be a toss-up in the next four days with the loaded roster all aiming to nail a victory in the Philippine Golf Tour season about to end, including Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour regulars Justin Quiban, Angelo Que and Lloyd Go, leg winners Reymon Jaraula, Rupert Zaragosa, Jhonnel Ababa and Alido, Dutch Guido van der Valk, and local aces Jay Bayron, Elmer Salvador, Elmer Saban, Ramil Bisera and Mhark Fernando, among others.

Quiban, for one, is due for a big finish, barely losing steam in the stretch at Del Monte, which he had led in one stretch before ending up solo third. Zaragosa, the runaway winner at Iloilo, also finished strong to place fourth, while Ababa, who topped the Villamor Philippine Masters, is out to make up for a final round struggle at Del Monte where he reigned four years ago.

Que and Go are also expected to contend coming off stints overseas with the duo likewise seeking to settle some unfinished business after finishing tied for second at Forest Hills and at Valley, respectively.

Filipino-German Keanu Jahns, who has had a number of runner-up finishes in the circuit backed by Kampfortis Golf, the official apparel of the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., is also back in the hunt seeking for the elusive win in the P2 million championship put up by ICTSI along with Cebu-based Japanese Gen Nagai and former PGT Asia leg winner Joenard Rates.

Lascuña hopes to get going early in the 7 a.m. group with Ferdie Aunzo, Anthony Fernando and Bayron, while Mondilla clashes with Zaragosa, Marvin Dumandan and Arnold Villacencio at 7:30 a.m., both on the first hole after the 7:20 a.m. flight of Que, Alido, Dino Villanueva and Paul Echavez.