Fans doubtful of M5 hosting amid MPL Philippines' glitch-marred opener

MANILA, Philippines — The highly anticipated Season 12 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) had fans up in arms as the league's production saw numerous mix-ups during its opening weekend. This has led many to doubt the country's capabilities in hosting the upcoming M5 World Championships slated at the end of the year.

Though not new to match delays due to technical pauses, MPL PH matches saw missing graphics, which felt like watching ordinary rank games with usual visuals like the MPL PH logo and upgraded team stats, as well as instant replays and objective (turtle and lord) cameras missing in most matches. Player photos were mixed up with players like ECHO's Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya and Blacklist International's Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcase suddenly being shown as part of Minana EVOS and Smart Omega, respectively, while Minana EVOS' Borris James "BruskoAR" Parro was shown without any photo during the flashing of the team lineup.

Game-winning moments were also disrupted, with the broadcast showing a black screen in the closing minutes of ECHO and ONIC Philippines' match-up, while RSG Philippine's game-winner against AP Bren saw a cameo of a windows computer logo.

Fans and players alike were quick to post memes, quickly pointing out that the league may have revamped the rules about competitive banter but at the cost of the production's budget as the mishaps plagued the entire opening weekend.

This isn't the first time that fans have aired out their criticism of the local league's production. In Season 10, fans pointed out the disappointing set design of what should have been a landmark season. Instead, player entrances were by covered a mere black cloth. This resulted in criticism about how the Philippines might have the best of the best when it came to players but not in production capability. Season 11 saw fans raising an issue with guards and production staff during the playoffs not allowing them to leave the venue during breaks to eat or use the bathroom.

The many production mishaps has raised doubt over the Philippines' hosting of M5, with many quick to say that if this would continue, they might as well hand over the hosting to a different country. Indonesia's M4 hosting saw much praise, especially with its cultural opening and trophy presentation while Cambodia's MSC 2023 showcase had a stage layout (team dugouts being visible) which resonated with fans.

Given it was just the opening weekend of MPL PH Season 12, other fans are hoping to see vast improvement within the next five weeks of the regular season.

ECHO last team standing as Blacklist shuts down doubters

Despite the glitches, teams did not disappoint in giving strong performances in the opening weekend.

Reigning champions ECHO swept fierce rivals Blacklist International, 2-0, to set the tone for the season. The Orcas saw tough competition in the form of ONIC Philippines but managed to survive the Porcupines, 2-1, to end the weekend as the only team without any match losses.

However, having won two of their three games over the weekend, it would be Blacklist International who would end Week 1 on top after overcoming their loss against ECHO with strong sweeps against RSG Philippines and Smart Omega. This served as a statement that the team shouldn’t be counted out.

RSG Philippines' win over ONIC Philippines and AP Bren propelled them over the beehive in third place, while AP Bren's split result of a win against TNC and a loss against the Raiders saw them in rank No. 4.

Smart Omega's comeback seemed to have a strong start after their sweep against Minana EVOS, but the return of Ribo to the professional league was soured by their defeat against Blacklist International. Meanwhile, TNC's rise from their previous seasons' losses got a boost from their 2-0 win against Minana EVOS.

ONIC Philippines managed to score two games but were unable to win any of their match-ups, while Minana EVOS remained at the bottom of the pack, not scoring a single win over the weekend.

The MPL PH Season 12 regular season continues this Friday, September 15, with ONIC Philippines versus AP Bren at 1:30 p.m. followed by Minana EVOS versus Blacklist International at 4 p.m. and Smart Omega against ECHO at 6:30 p.m.