^

Sports

Saso ties for 5th; Ardina ends up 61st

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 10:06am
Saso ties for 5th; Ardina ends up 61st
Yuka Saso (left) and Dottie Ardina
AFP photos

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso rallied with a couple of late birdies but it was not strong enough to merit her a title crack as she finished tied for fifth with a 72 in the Kroger Queen City Championship topped by Aussie Minjee Lee in thrilling fashion in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Lee nearly came undone after blowing a huge five-stroke lead at the backside of the Kenwood Country Club’s Kendale course but gathered herself just in time, hacking a solid wedge shot to within 2 feet for birdie to foil England’s Charley Hull on the second playoff hole on No. 18.

The two-time major winner closed out with a 71 marred by a double-bogey on No. 12 while Hull finished with a 69 spiked by a three-birdie binge from No. 14 as they matched 16-under 272 totals, two strokes clear of Chinese Ruoning Yin, the reigning Women’s PGA Championship titlist who charged back with a 67 for a 274.

Four shots off Lee after 54 holes, Saso had hoped to mount a fiery rally but instead found herself trailing farther, no thanks to a bogey-bogey slide from No. 5.

She never had a chance to gain until she birdied the par-5 12th and picked up another stroke on No. 16 for a 38-34 and a 277 for a share of fifth with five others, including first round leader Peiyun Chien of Taiwan, who faltered with a 74.

Dottie Ardina, meanwhile, did fight back with a 69 but could only end up at joint 61st with a 289 in a surviving field of 80 after crowding the leaderboard early with an opening 66 for joint second.

But the veteran LPGA and Epson Tour campaigner, whose stint is backed by ICTSI, limped with a second round 74 and skied to an 80.

She bogeyed No. 4 in the final round but birdied three of the next five then added two more on Nos. 11 and 12 before yielding another stroke on the 16th for a 34-35.

Meanwhile, Lee, who led by two with 18 holes to play, went 5-up over Hull with a solid frontside 33. But she made a double bogey on the par-5 No. 12 and parred the rest while Hull came up with birdies from Nos. 14 to 16 to force a playoff.

Both parred the first playoff hole, also on No. 18, with Hull missing a 15-foot birdie try to lose the championship.

vuukle comment

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Basketball governing body FIBA revealed that high ticket prices played a key role in the less-than expected crowds drawn to...
Sports
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re here to stay': FIBA World Cup champs Germany can still get better, says Franz Wagner

'We’re here to stay': FIBA World Cup champs Germany can still get better, says Franz Wagner

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Germany plans to remain a basketball force to be reckoned with, forward Franz Wagner said following their 88-77 win over Serbia...
Sports
fbtw
Schroder wants respect for Germany after FIBA World Cup title win

Schroder wants respect for Germany after FIBA World Cup title win

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Dennis Schroder wants their 2023 FIBA World Cup win to have a positive impact back home as Germany brought home its first-ever...
Sports
fbtw

World Cup experience like no other

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
It’s a spectacle like no other as the Philippines – with co-hosts Japan and Indonesia – housed the FIBA Basketball World Cup in flying colors.
Sports
fbtw

Animam jersey to FIBA Museum

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
Jack Danielle Animam, the 6’5” center of the Philippine national women’s basketball team, continues to make history.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Dirk before, Dennis now': Germany coach says Schroder &lsquo;has taken over&rsquo; German basketball

'Dirk before, Dennis now': Germany coach says Schroder ‘has taken over’ German basketball

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With Dennis Schroder leading the Germans to an 8-0 sweep of the World Cup and being named the tournament's Most Valuable Player,...
Sports
fbtw
Sean Strickland upsets Israel Adesanya to seize UFC middleweight title

Sean Strickland upsets Israel Adesanya to seize UFC middleweight title

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Sean Strickland, the fifth-ranked challenger to erstwhile UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s title, executed...
Sports
fbtw
Germany 'believers' hit goals with FIBA World Cup conquest

Germany 'believers' hit goals with FIBA World Cup conquest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Going into the FIBA World Cup, Germany had two goals — win the gold medal and make the Olympics. With the gold medal...
Sports
fbtw
Prost! Germany rules world

Prost! Germany rules world

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
World, say “prost!” to the new kings of basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with