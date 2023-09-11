^

Sports

Sean Strickland upsets Israel Adesanya to seize UFC middleweight title

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 9:50am
Sean Strickland upsets Israel Adesanya to seize UFC middleweight title
Sean Strickland
Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines – Sunday, September 10, will go down as a day of upsets.

Sean Strickland, the fifth-ranked challenger to erstwhile UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s title, executed a magnificent game plan and will be bringing home MMA gold when he flies back to the United States following a raucous UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Strickland constantly moved forward, using his massively built arms and broad shoulders to fend off Adesanya’s strikes and kicks while landing his own.

Late in the first round, Strickland knocked Adesanya down and tried to finish him off with a flurry of punches. Somehow, Adesanya was able to get away but the damage was done. Round 1 to the challenger and his confidence was off the charts.

Adesanya did bounce back in Round 2 but didn’t inflict much damage. 

Strickland took Round 3 with accurate shots past Adesanya’s defense while keeping his own tight. In the fourth, both men had flurries go their way, but Strickland dictated the pace. The final championship round showcased Strickland’s brilliant offense and simple but perfect boxing and as he did all match long, put Adesanya on the back foot. 

When the bell sounded to signify the end of the fighter, Strickland immediately celebrated as he knew he had accomplished on of the UFC’s most shocking upsets. Adesanya knew he had lost and was gracious in defeat. 

When the decision was read, Strickland delivered one of the greatest title fight upsets to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Strickland said, "What is this? What is this (pointing to the championship belt now draped around his waist)?”

“Am I dreaming? Am I going to wake up? Somebody hit me! Never in a million years had I thought I’d be here. Izzy’s a bad (expletive). He’s got how many knockouts? He’s beat the majority of my friends pretty easily. I was doubting myself at times, but the fans in Australia motivated me. In that fourth round, when I heard you guys yelling, it fueled me. I want to thank you, Australia."

Strickland did not make the same mistake that Alex Pereira did when he defended the best against Adesanya — he went on the offensive, controlled the pace, put some hurt on the champion, and made him play catch-up.

And for his efforts, Strickland too was awarded the Fight of Night Award and its $50,000 bonus. 

Strickland improved to 28-5-0 while Adesanya lost his third match in 27 bouts.

UFC 293 was televised in the Philippines over the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as streaming applications TapGo TV and Blast TV.

On September 17, UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 will be televised live at 10 a.m.

vuukle comment

MMA

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Basketball governing body FIBA revealed that high ticket prices played a key role in the less-than expected crowds drawn to...
Sports
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re here to stay': FIBA World Cup champs Germany can still get better, says Franz Wagner

'We’re here to stay': FIBA World Cup champs Germany can still get better, says Franz Wagner

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Germany plans to remain a basketball force to be reckoned with, forward Franz Wagner said following their 88-77 win over Serbia...
Sports
fbtw
Schroder wants respect for Germany after FIBA World Cup title win

Schroder wants respect for Germany after FIBA World Cup title win

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Dennis Schroder wants their 2023 FIBA World Cup win to have a positive impact back home as Germany brought home its first-ever...
Sports
fbtw

World Cup experience like no other

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
It’s a spectacle like no other as the Philippines – with co-hosts Japan and Indonesia – housed the FIBA Basketball World Cup in flying colors.
Sports
fbtw

Animam jersey to FIBA Museum

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
Jack Danielle Animam, the 6’5” center of the Philippine national women’s basketball team, continues to make history.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso ties for 5th; Ardina ends up 61st

Saso ties for 5th; Ardina ends up 61st

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso rallied with a couple of late birdies but it was not strong enough to merit her a title crack as she finished tied...
Sports
fbtw
'Dirk before, Dennis now': Germany coach says Schroder &lsquo;has taken over&rsquo; German basketball

'Dirk before, Dennis now': Germany coach says Schroder ‘has taken over’ German basketball

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With Dennis Schroder leading the Germans to an 8-0 sweep of the World Cup and being named the tournament's Most Valuable Player,...
Sports
fbtw
Germany 'believers' hit goals with FIBA World Cup conquest

Germany 'believers' hit goals with FIBA World Cup conquest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Going into the FIBA World Cup, Germany had two goals — win the gold medal and make the Olympics. With the gold medal...
Sports
fbtw
Prost! Germany rules world

Prost! Germany rules world

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
World, say “prost!” to the new kings of basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with