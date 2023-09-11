Sean Strickland upsets Israel Adesanya to seize UFC middleweight title

MANILA, Philippines – Sunday, September 10, will go down as a day of upsets.

Sean Strickland, the fifth-ranked challenger to erstwhile UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s title, executed a magnificent game plan and will be bringing home MMA gold when he flies back to the United States following a raucous UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Strickland constantly moved forward, using his massively built arms and broad shoulders to fend off Adesanya’s strikes and kicks while landing his own.

Late in the first round, Strickland knocked Adesanya down and tried to finish him off with a flurry of punches. Somehow, Adesanya was able to get away but the damage was done. Round 1 to the challenger and his confidence was off the charts.

Adesanya did bounce back in Round 2 but didn’t inflict much damage.

Strickland took Round 3 with accurate shots past Adesanya’s defense while keeping his own tight. In the fourth, both men had flurries go their way, but Strickland dictated the pace. The final championship round showcased Strickland’s brilliant offense and simple but perfect boxing and as he did all match long, put Adesanya on the back foot.

When the bell sounded to signify the end of the fighter, Strickland immediately celebrated as he knew he had accomplished on of the UFC’s most shocking upsets. Adesanya knew he had lost and was gracious in defeat.

When the decision was read, Strickland delivered one of the greatest title fight upsets to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Strickland said, "What is this? What is this (pointing to the championship belt now draped around his waist)?”

“Am I dreaming? Am I going to wake up? Somebody hit me! Never in a million years had I thought I’d be here. Izzy’s a bad (expletive). He’s got how many knockouts? He’s beat the majority of my friends pretty easily. I was doubting myself at times, but the fans in Australia motivated me. In that fourth round, when I heard you guys yelling, it fueled me. I want to thank you, Australia."

Strickland did not make the same mistake that Alex Pereira did when he defended the best against Adesanya — he went on the offensive, controlled the pace, put some hurt on the champion, and made him play catch-up.

And for his efforts, Strickland too was awarded the Fight of Night Award and its $50,000 bonus.

Strickland improved to 28-5-0 while Adesanya lost his third match in 27 bouts.

UFC 293 was televised in the Philippines over the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as streaming applications TapGo TV and Blast TV.

On September 17, UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 will be televised live at 10 a.m.