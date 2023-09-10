^

'It’s win or nothing’: Reaves calls USA’s FIBA World Cup campaign a failure

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 9:47pm
MANILA, Philippines — Team USA’s Austin Reaves did not mince his words after the Americans once again finished the FIBA World Cup without a medal, losing to Canada in the battle for bronze at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

USA fell flat in overtime as they fell 127-118, with only a nine-man rotation in the battle for the last step in the podium.

“We lost so bad. I don’t know what you want from me. But it wasn’t [expected] like as far as [we’re concerned],” Reaves said after the game.

“If we don’t win, this is basically a failure. Not a failure like we’ve grown together, like it’s a bunch of unbelievable guys, coaching staff, you know. Just everybody involved in all of this is amazing. I wouldn’t give up any of them for anything, but as far as a competitor that wanted to win, it’s win or nothing,” he added.

There were no consolations for Reaves, even as he experienced much love from the Philippine hoops community, and had some good games on an individual standpoint.

Going home empty-handed, the Los Angeles Lakers stalwart said there was no individual accolade that beats winning as a team.

“You know, going to play every game, if you don’t win, it don’t matter if you have 50… It’s a loss. That’s all of it for me. Winning and losing is all that matters,” he said.

Team USA now shifts its focus to 2024 where they will play in the Summer Games in Paris.

