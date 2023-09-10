^

From boos to oohs: Canada's Dillon Brooks wins Manila crowd with dominant game 

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 8:36pm
Dillon Brooks of Canada
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Heavily booed in their first games in Manila, Canada’s Dillon Brooks received something different in their bronze medal game against Team USA.

Brooks, who has a “villain” persona in the NBA that was carried over to the FIBA World Cup, received some MVP chants on some parts of the game.

He went a remarkable 7-of-8 from 3-point territory en route to a game-high 39-points.

In the middle of the game, Brooks received the cheers and MVP chants.

However, some fans still booed the Houston Rocket.

In overtime, while Brooks was preparing to take crucial free throws, the crowd had mixed reactions with some cheering and some jeering.

Brooks, however, relished in the feeling.

“It was my second time [receiving MVP chants.] They did the same thing in Jakarta,” he told reporters at the postgame press conference Sunday evening after Canada took home the bronze medal with a 127-118 drubbing of Team USA.

“It is just an amazing feeling to be recognized during the game but you just never take it for granted. It keeps going and I'm not satisfied and neither is any one of us in this team,” he added.

Brooks received loud jeers in past games whenever he held the ball.

The guard, however, said he appreciated the naysayers both in person and online.

“I appreciate [the haters] from the beginning.  Everybody that was throwing shots on Twitter and Instagram watching me play but it helps me get better and better each and every day,” he said.

“[It] motivates me to be better on the court for my teammates, for whatever team I am playing for. And it just motivates me to keep going,” he added.

But overall, the Brooks found the World Cup experience enjoyable as he helped Canada to a podium finish, the best result for a Canadian team in tournament history.

“I am just happy. To be able to put this jersey on… I missed a couple of qualifiers and windows and I’m just happy to be here with my teammates and put this jersey on,” Brooks added.

CANADA

DILLON BROOKS

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
