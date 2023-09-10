Tabuena, delos Santos end up tied at 44th

This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on March 24, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines playing a shot during round two of the World City Championship presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club.

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena bucked another putting struggle with superb driving and iron play, fashioning out a 69 to end up joint 44th in the Shinhan Donghae Open won by local bet Guntaek Koh via playoff in Korea Sunday.

The Filipino ace missed just two fairways and the same number of greens to make up for his closing 32-putt showing, just a couple of putts better than he posted in a third round 72 that pulled him down the standings after back-to-back 69s.

With a 279 total, the ICTSI-backed campaigner finished 10 strokes off Koh, who birdied the closing par-5 18th to save a 66 and force a playoff with Thai Phachara Khongwatmai, who came out of nowhere with a solid nine-under 63 to post a 269 total in the earlier flight.

But Koh matched that 19-under par overall with three birdies in the last five holes in a big rebound from a double bogey mishap on the par-5 13th. The Korean then edged Khongwatmai in the playoff to clinch the win.

Meanwhile, Fil-Am Justin delos Santos birdied two of the last three to shoot his best round in four days, a 66, as he tied Tabuena and four others at 279.

Koh and Khongwatmai finished two shots clear off Keita Nakajima of Japan (66), Aussie Anthony Quayle (69) and Canadian Richard Lee (70), who wound up with 271s.