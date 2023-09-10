^

Sports

Tabuena, delos Santos end up tied at 44th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 6:55pm
Tabuena, delos Santos end up tied at 44th
This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on March 24, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines playing a shot during round two of the World City Championship presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena bucked another putting struggle with superb driving and iron play, fashioning out a 69 to end up joint 44th in the Shinhan Donghae Open won by local bet Guntaek Koh via playoff in Korea Sunday.

The Filipino ace missed just two fairways and the same number of greens to make up for his closing 32-putt showing, just a couple of putts better than he posted in a third round 72 that pulled him down the standings after back-to-back 69s.

With a 279 total, the ICTSI-backed campaigner finished 10 strokes off Koh, who birdied the closing par-5 18th to save a 66 and force a playoff with Thai Phachara Khongwatmai, who came out of nowhere with a solid nine-under 63 to post a 269 total in the earlier flight.

But Koh matched that 19-under par overall with three birdies in the last five holes in a big rebound from a double bogey mishap on the par-5 13th. The Korean then edged Khongwatmai in the playoff to clinch the win.

Meanwhile, Fil-Am Justin delos Santos birdied two of the last three to shoot his best round in four days, a 66, as he tied Tabuena and four others at 279.

Koh and Khongwatmai finished two shots clear off Keita Nakajima of Japan (66), Aussie Anthony Quayle (69) and Canadian Richard Lee (70), who wound up with 271s.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas will dig for gold in Hangzhou

Gilas will dig for gold in Hangzhou

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Despite the difficult circumstances, Gilas Pilipinas interim coach Tim Cone stressed the Nationals won’t be aiming small...
Sports
fbtw
Luka leaves Pinoy fans shrieking, cheering

Luka leaves Pinoy fans shrieking, cheering

20 hours ago
“Luka Magic” finally conjured a winning moment in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Engelland, Moore reunite with teammates

Engelland, Moore reunite with teammates

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It was a sentimental homecoming for Chip Engelland and Jeff Moore as they were reunited with former Northern Cement/San Miguel...
Sports
fbtw
Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Basketball governing body FIBA revealed that high ticket prices played a key role in the less-than expected crowds drawn to...
Sports
fbtw
Latvia rains triples on Lithuania, wins lopsidedly

Latvia rains triples on Lithuania, wins lopsidedly

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
It was raining in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Germany-Serbia FIBA World Cup final shines spotlight on European basketball&nbsp;

Germany-Serbia FIBA World Cup final shines spotlight on European basketball 

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
FIBA World Cup champion and Spanish basketball icon Pau Gasol relished the unique opportunity for European basketball to show...
Sports
fbtw
Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win

Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win

7 hours ago
Coco Gauff said tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams paved the way for her breakthrough US Open triumph on Saturday after...
Sports
fbtw
Star-laden USA teams not possible all the time, says Melo

Star-laden USA teams not possible all the time, says Melo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Sending a powerhouse Team USA squad to every international tournament is not possible, multi-time Olympic gold medalist Carmelo...
Sports
fbtw
Saso slips in standings but closes in on new leader

Saso slips in standings but closes in on new leader

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Yuka Saso gained a stroke in chase of the leader but missed moving in closer with a rocky frontside finish as she ended up...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with