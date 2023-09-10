^

Eala sweeps Korean foe to advance in Japan Women’s Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 4:56pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala is going to the round of 32 of the 2023 Japan Women’s Open after beating South Korean bet Sohyun Park in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 Sunday in Osaka, Japan. 

Eala dropped the first set, 4-6, as Park overpowered the Filipina tennister. 

But, the Filipina stormed back in the second set. 

The match was closer in the final set, as Park erased a 2-4 lead by Eala to tie the set at 4-4. 

Park also tied the game at 5-5 as she extended the third set. 

Eala, then, closed out the match and barged into the round of 32 with a 7-5 end to the set. 

She will be facing hometown bet Himeno Sakatsume in the first round of the tournament.

Eala also earlier defeated Mexico’s Fernanda Contrera Gomez in the first round of the qualifiers, 6-3, 6-4. 

Eala and Sakatsume will meet in the first round of the Japan Open on Tuesday morning.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
