^

Sports

Latvia coach bats for FIBA World Cup assists king Arturs Zagars

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 1:29pm
Latvia coach bats for FIBA World Cup assists king Arturs Zagars
Arturs Zagars of Latvia
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Latvia’s head coach Luca Banchi provided a stellar review of point guard Arturs Zagars after the team’s fifth place finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as the latter seeks a club to play with to further his skills in international basketball.

Now in his lonesome in the FIBA record books as the player with most assists in a single game with 17 dimes against Lithuania on Saturday, Zagars was on the receiving end of much praise from the Italian mentor.

More than his record-breaking feat in their blowout win over Lithuania in their final game of the World Cup, Banshee chose to look at Zagars’ performance in the country’s first-ever bid in the tournament.

“I don’t wanna judge just a specific performance, I’m more into the tournament. I believe Arturs played a solid tournament with a big responsibility. He was in big shoes, as we used to say, because it’s his first time in a World Cup, first time as a starter in a men’s national team, in such a competition, you know, replacing an iconic player like Janis Strelnieks, [it’s] not easy,” said Banchi after the game.

“Second game, we lost our captain [Dairis Bertans] and our point of reference on the court, but he continued to produce good basketball and to help the team to stay at this level of performance and proving that he can compete with the best and he can help Team Latvia to compete with the best team in the planet.”

Not only Zagars but the whole Latvian national team impressed in the World Cup, as they were one game-winner short of making it into the semifinals in their debut performance against finals-bound Germany.

As they now turn toward the future after an impressive run in the highest tournament of international basketball, Banchi hopes for more opportunities to grow for his talented point guard.

“It’s just the first step, the next is to find a job for this guy because I believe he deserves [it] and he’s not like me, he’s young, you know, so, I’m old and I have to rest but this guy is young and he needs to play so let’s hope he finds finally a job and but I told you, I believe Arturs played a solid tournament and together with his teammates, he did an excellent job to keep the team performance no matter who the opponent,” said the coach. 

“And you know, we played with style and that’s what I like and now it’s time to not miss the direction, we talk many times about this, staying humble and continuing to generate improvements,” he added.

Though currently a free agent, Zagars previously played for Nev?žis K?dainiai of the Lithuanian Basketball League until earlier this year.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

LATVIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone apologizes for Baltazar remarks

Cone apologizes for Baltazar remarks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Newly installed Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone apologized to Justine Baltazar and Governor Delta Pineda for his supposed...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas will dig for gold in Hangzhou

Gilas will dig for gold in Hangzhou

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Despite the difficult circumstances, Gilas Pilipinas interim coach Tim Cone stressed the Nationals won’t be aiming small...
Sports
fbtw
Engelland, Moore reunite with teammates

Engelland, Moore reunite with teammates

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It was a sentimental homecoming for Chip Engelland and Jeff Moore as they were reunited with former Northern Cement/San Miguel...
Sports
fbtw
Luka leaves Pinoy fans shrieking, cheering

Luka leaves Pinoy fans shrieking, cheering

14 hours ago
“Luka Magic” finally conjured a winning moment in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Ateneo, UST dispute V-League top spot

14 hours ago
Unbeaten Ateneo and a fired-up UST dispute the solo lead while National U and Perpetual Help mix it up in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge today at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tieza Open Tourism Cup slated Sept. 16 in Zamboanga

Tieza Open Tourism Cup slated Sept. 16 in Zamboanga

3 hours ago
A merry mix of players, from the seasoned pros to inter-club campaigners to weekend hackers and beginners, gear up for the...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena third behind Duplantis, Kendricks

Obiena third behind Duplantis, Kendricks

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Asian pole-vault king EJ Obiena has been patiently waiting for his chance to beat world No. 1 Armand Duplantis once more...
Sports
fbtw
Mondilla, Uy to strike while irons are hot

Mondilla, Uy to strike while irons are hot

14 hours ago
Coming off back-to-back victories and gearing up for the region’s premier circuit next month, Clyde Mondilla and Daniella...
Sports
fbtw
Germans, Serbians seek perfect ending

Germans, Serbians seek perfect ending

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Praises had been sung about other teams’ revelation runs, bigger than expectations, and tributes had been narrated for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with