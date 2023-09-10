Saso slips in standings but closes in on new leader

Yuka Saso reacts after putting on the 11th hole during the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 08, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso gained a stroke in chase of the leader but missed moving in closer with a rocky frontside finish as she ended up with a 70 and dropped to joint fifth in the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Two-time major winner Minjee Lee of Australia struck from joint seventh to the top of heap with a flawless seven-under 65 for a 201 aggregate, now two shots clear of England’s Charley Hull, who overcame a triple-bogey on No. 1 with seven birdies for a 68, and erstwhile frontrunner Peiyun Chien, who cracked under pressure to deliver and groped for a 73.

The Taiwanese took control after 36 holes of the $2-million event with an impressive 13-birdie, one-eagle showing marred by just one bogey. But she found the going a lot tougher when pursued by a slew of aces as she scrambled for a 39-34 that featured six birdies but marred by five bogeys and a double-bogey on the tough par-4 first hole.

That enabled Hull to tie her at second at 203 even as Swiss Morgane Metraux carded a 70 for solo third at 204, Saso and Swede Madelene Sagstrom stood another shot back at 205 and Thai two-time major champion Ariya Jutanugarn fired a 68 for a 206, setting the stage for a wild, furious finish.

Saso, whose bogey on No. 13 Friday ruined her seven-birdie splurge, flourished in a backside start in the pivotal round, birdying Nos. 10, 14 and 17 to give herself a crack at the lead at 12-under overall with 10 holes left.

But after three pars, the ICTSI-backed world No. 23 seeking her first victory since scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open in 2021, yielded a stroke on a missed green miscue on the par-3 No. 4. She recovered the stroke on the par-5 next but missed the other frontside short hole on No. 8 and ended up with another bogey for a 37-33.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina continued to struggle after a fiery 66 in the first round as she staggered with an 80 and barely made the 80-player cut at 220.

The veteran campaigner, who shifts play on the Epson Tour and the LPGA, made five bogeys and two double bogeys with only a birdie to show in a 42-38 round so unlike in her first 18-hole showing that featured seven birdies in the first 10 holes.

She then faltered with a 74 in the second round.In Utah, Clariss Guce rallied with a 65 while Pauline del Rosario finished with a 70 as they tied for 23rd in the Black Desert Resort Championship of the Epson Tour topped by Nataliya Guseva in Salt Lake City, also Saturday.

In joint third with three others and two strokes behind co-leaders Jenny Coleman of the US and Chinese Yiyi Liu after 36 holes, Guseva took command with a blistering five-birdie roll in the first six holes then stayed in control with birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 on her way to a solid 65 for a breakthrough win on a 198 total at the Soldier Hollow Golf Club’s Silver course.

She beat American Mariel Galdiano, who also shot a 65, Frenchwoman first round leader Agathe Laisne, who shot a 66, Italy’s Roberta Liti, who put in a 69, and Coleman, who made a 69, by two as her four rivals submitted identical 200s.

Guce, who made the cut with a second round 67 after a 74, sustained her charge and gunned down seven birdies in the first 14 holes before dropping a shot on the par-3 No. 15.

But she quickly regained it with a birdie on the par-5 next and missed capping her big fightback with a missed chance on the 18th, also a par-5.



She finished with a 206 total in the 54-hole tournament, eight strokes off Guseva, with Del Rosario, who hit three birdies in the first 10 holes but also yielded a stroke on No. 15, matching that output with a 70 after a 69-67.

Abby Arevalo, whose campaign is also supported by ICTSI, shot a 70 for a share of 38th at 209.