Slovenia coach praises Luka Doncic for playing through non-bearing games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 9:29pm
Slovenia superstar Luka Doncic
STAR / Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines – Slovenian head coach Aleksander Sekulic made his gratitude felt for superstar winger Luka Doncic after the latter played through all their games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

From the group phase in Japan to the quarterfinals and classification games in Manila, Doncic played heavy minutes for Sekulic. After winning their final game against Italy, 89-85, to finish seventh in the World Cup on Saturday, Slovenia’s head tactician spoke highly of his players.

“Don’t forget the fact that we played two games which basically don’t mean a lot,” Sekulic said, pertaining to the classification games after they lost in the quarterfinals. 

“But for him, it meant a lot. So, it shows greatness and love for his country and for basketball. Not [just] for him, but for all the players.”

Doncic also saved the best for last, playing one of his biggest games in the World Cup as he finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists — just two dimes short of becoming the first-ever player in World Cup history to record a triple-double.

Knowing what kind of impact Doncic has on the team, Sekulic praised his character for sticking throughout — even after a frustrating loss in the quarterfinals to Canada where Doncic was actually ejected for committing two technical fouls.

“When we talk about superstars like Luka, they can easily say that they are — either that they don’t wanna play these kinds of games, or they’re tired, or they have some small injuries but he wanted to play, he wanted to win hard and he was leading the team.” he said.

With Doncic leading by example, Sekulic hopes others follow suit.

“That's a big thing, big thing for us as a team to show young guys, guys who are becoming national team players, how to play — the way you show, how you respect the jersey, what you have in front. The name in front of your jersey — [the] Slovenian national team,” he said.

