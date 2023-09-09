^

Italy's 'true legend' Datome retires

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 9:19pm
Italy's 'true legend' Datome retires
Luigi Datome of Italy
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – A key piece of the Italian basketball team has called it quits. 

After various international tournaments, Luigi Datome is retiring from international play. 

Datome, who announced that he will be retiring after the FIBA World Cup back in July, played 10 minutes in his final game for Italy Saturday, an 89-85 loss to Slovenia. He posted one point and two rebounds. 

The 35-year-old forward, whose nickname is “Gigi”, was subbed out with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter to a big applause and standing ovation. 

Nicolo Melli, Datome’s teammate, reminisced on the time the two spent time on the court. 

“It is amazing to have shared with [Datome] the court, the room, the bus, the plane, everything. We really shared a special relationship,” Melli told reporters. 

“He is very nice and it’s very nice for me to have been part of his last part of his career, and to be here today… I’m really honored and proud and happy that I had a chance to meet him, share moments with him and to have won with him,” he added. 

Melli also lauded Datome’s commitment to the national team. 

“He always has his jersey on his skin. He sacrificed his body, his time with the family, his free time just to be with the national team even if he’s injured he did everything to be part of this and it is something that not everybody does,” Melli reiterated. 

“And, he did it at the very maximum. This is the biggest thing he taught me personally,” he added. 

For his part, Marco Spissu, Italy’s guard, said that Datome is “a true legend.”

“He is a true legend for us, not just for Europe but the entire world,” he told reporters in a separate interview.

Datome ended the tournament averaging 7.8 points per game and 1.1 rebounds a game. 

He dropped 20 points against Latvia in his penultimate game.

