Doncic, Slovenia repel Italy to nail first win in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic is going home to Slovenia with a win after they thwarted a furious rally by Italy to escape, 89-85, in their FIBA World Cup classification game Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Italians trailed by as much as 15 points in the third quarter but they showed their resiliency anew, tying the game at 76-all with 4:15 remaining after a layup by Matteo Spagnolo.

Slovenia then scored timely baskets to keep the Italians at bay.

With Italy down by five, 78-83, with 2:13 remaining following a layup by Ziga Dimec, nifty guard Marco Spissu scored five straight to tie the game with 1:21 left.

A tip-in by Giampaolo Ricci with 1:04 on the clock gave Italy a two-point lead, 85-83.

A clutch corner 3- pointer by Jakob Cebasek tipped the balance toward Slovenia again, 86-85, with 40 seconds left.

On the other end, Simone Fontecchio was called for a charge as he forced his way inside.

Gregor Hrovat sunk crucial free throws to give Slovenia an 88-85 lead.

Fontecchio, however, mishandled a pass by Spissu and that was all she wrote.

A split from Zoran Dragic settled the final score.

Leading by one at the half, 42-41, the Luka Doncic-led Slovenia used a furious third quarter to pull away from Italy and take a 15 point lead.

With the victory, Slovenia is assured of finishing the FIBA World Cup fifth or sixth.

Italy, meanwhile, will finish seventh or eighth, depending on the final game of the classification between Latvia and Lithuania.

Doncic put on a show for the Manila crowd, tallying a near-triple double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Saturday's victory was his first in Manila after Slovenia came up short against Canada, 100-89, in the quarterfinals, then against Lithuania, 100-84, in their first classification round game.

Spissu, meanwhile, led Italy with 22 points.