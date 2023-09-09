^

In-form Obiena cops bronze in Brussels Diamond League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 5:52pm
In-form Obiena cops bronze in Brussels Diamond League
EJ Obiena
Facebook / EJ Obiena

MANILA, Philippines -- EJ Obiena bagged another medal in a polevault competition - this time a bronze medal finish in the Brussels Diamond League on Saturday.

Obiena hurdled 5.92 meters in the tournament, good for third.

Obiena finished behind Sweden's Armand Duplantis and American's Sam Kendricks.

The Filipino and Kendricks actually tied at 5.92 meters, but the American took second on countback.

"Happy with the consistency but definitely lots of things to work on. A few more days in Europe before we head to Eugene for the Diamond League Final," Obiena said in a Facebook post.

Duplantis hurdled 6.10 meters with ease.

He was also close to setting the new world record of 6.23 meters, but he used up all three attempts to no avail.

Coming in fourth was American Christopher Nilsen, followed by KC Lightfoot.

Obiena's string of gold medals in competitions was broken. He previously won gold medals in the ISTAF Berlin and the NetAachen Domspringen competition.

His medal haul came following a last place finish in the Wanda Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland last week.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
