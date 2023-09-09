Saso makes move, but Ardinal falters

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso built on a subtle charge in a frontside finish Thursday with a thunderous start in a switch of nines as she burst into contention with a 66 halfway through the Kroger Queen City Championship now controlled by Taiwanese Peiyun Chien in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As Dottie Ardina failed to sustain a brilliant first round 66 and a two-under card after six holes at the back of Kenwood Country Club’s Kendal course and faltered with a 74 in the second round, Saso waxed hot with a pair of back-to-back birdies from Nos. 2 and 5 then added three straight from No. 10 to crowd the leaders from joint 16th at 10-under overall.

But the 2021 US Women’s Open champion failed to get up and down on the par-4 13th and missed a couple of chances the rest of the way to submit a 32-34.

Counting her early 69 spiked by two birdies in the last nine holes, the ICTSI-backed ace pooled a 135 for joint fourth, although she stood five strokes off the pace as Chien drove a wedge between her and her pursuers with a swashbuckling eight-under 64 she highlighted with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 6.

The Taiwanese, coming off a missed cut stint in the Portland Classic last week, thus assembled a whopping 14-under 130 and took a huge four-shot lead over Chinese Ruonin Yin and Ruixin Liu and Swiss Morgane Metraux.

Yin, who beat Saso by one to nail a major breakthrough in the Women’s PGA Championship last June, matched Metraux’s 66 card while Liu carded a 69 for 134s.

Meanwhile, Ardina looked headed to matching her six-under start fashioned out in the afternoon wave Thursday as she birdies Nos. 12 and 15 in one of the early morning flights. But she lost her putting touch the rest of the way, slipping with a bogey on No. 18 and making a couple of mishits on the first hole that led to a double bogey.

She tried to rebound but settled for pars in the next four, including on the long holes on Nos. 2 and 5, and yielded another stroke on the sixth before closing out with three pars for a 39-35 round that dropped her to joint 27th after a strong joint second place effort after 18 holes of the $2 million LPGA Tour event.

Ardina actually missed just three fairways on a 262-yard driving norm but went out of regulation five times and ended up with 32 putts, four more than her first round stint on the greens.

Saso, in contrast, improved with a 28-putt showing, including two that rescued pars from the bunkers, while also dishing out superb iron and wedge games that saw her miss just two greens.

Bianca Pagdanganan, on the other hand, fought back with a 71 after a 73 but her 144 total fell one short off the cutoff score.

Over in Utah, Pauline del Rosario used solid iron shots to overcome a bogey mishap on the first hole, hitting six birdies the rest of the way, including three straight from No. 15 to shoot a 67 and move to joint 13th in the Black Desert Resort Championship of the Epson Tour.

Del Rosario boomed with a 312-yard driving clip but missed six fairways and five greens. She, however, finished with 27 putts to bolster their bid in the 54-hole, $375,000 championship.

She highlighted her 34-33 card with birdies in all but one of the Soldier Hollow Golf Club’s Silver course’s four par-3s to make a 12-spot jump in the rankings.

But Del Rosario, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s leading port operator, will need to overhaul a five-stroke deficit to achieve a breakthrough win on the LPGT Tour’s farm league.

American Jenny Coleman, who nipped Ardina and Germany’s Sophie Hausmann in a playoff to snare the IOA Classic crown in Florida last May, moved on the threshold of a second victory as she turned in a solid 63 to tie Chinese Yiyi Liu, who also shot a flawless, eagle-spiked 65, at 131.

They stood two shots clear of Italy’s Roberta Liti (65), Canadian Alena Sharp (66), Nataliya Guseva and Aussie Robin Choi, who matched 67s, who all pooled 133s.

Abby Arevalo likewise gained with a 68-61 for a share of 26th at 139 while Clariss Guce fired a 67 and made it to the final round at joint 45th at 141.