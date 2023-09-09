Two questions Team USA must ask after FIBA semis loss vs Germany

MANILA, Philippines -- Was I surprised that the United States lost to Germany, 113-111, in the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Not at all.

The cracks on the wall were there to be exploited. Lithuania tore that hole open. But Italy was blown off the court.Oh, but this Italian team is terrible. Even in the group stages, they couldn’t get a grip on themselves.

When both the Americans and the Italians run into disciplined squads that play with a sense of purpose, they are in trouble.

So here we are – the Americans taking on the Canadians for the bronze.

What went wrong aside from the lackluster starts, the poor defense and the horrendous rebounding? That was a given.

Definitely, it is not a question of talent.

Sure, some teams were missing their stars but seriously, that US team isn’t even their Team A or Team B. Still, they are good enough to win the FIBA World Cup because all things are possible. It isn’t even a question of, “did you send the right lineup?”

Save for a few years, the US has never really sent the proper team. Did you ever see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or even Bill Walton play for the US?

Remember when they took the bronze during the 1988 Olympics, they only had one shooter in Hersey Hawkins. When Hawkins began shooting blanks, the US were done because their opponents were throwing tight man-zones at them.

So not having this kind of player or that kind of player has bedeviled them through the years.

Perhaps, more appropriately, the two questions the Americans must ask themselves is -- why can’t we have continuity, and can they treat the FIBA World Cup in the same way they look at the Olympics?

The last time they had something like that was the Redeem Team when all the stars signed a three-year tour of duty with the national team, culminating in the gold in Beijing in 2008.

The German team that beat them in this FIBA World Cup had been playing together as early as last 2022. Some others such as Isaac Bonga, Maodo Lo, Johannes Voightmann, and Moritz Wagner have been playing on the German national team as far back as 2020, from the DBB Supercup, 2022 Olympic Qualifiers and Summer Olympics to EuroBasket to the qualifications for this World Cup.

Their head coach, Gordie Herbert, has been at the helm since 2021, and he guided Die Mannschaft to EuroBasket bronze in 2022.

Both the US and Germany played in an August 21 friendly leading up to this World Cup, and while the Americans won by eight points, 99-91, it was obvious during that match, the Germans were studying them. And they took some pointers from Greece and Lithuania by posting up Austin Reeves. Having said that, it leads to that second question the Americans must answer – can they treat the Fiba World Cup in the same light as Olympic basketball?

They have dominated Olympic hoops but not FIBA? Why can’t they do both?Grant Hill, Team USA boss, has said this lineup will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics and that is good, but they need to add to that lineup.

They need to get players committed for a three-year haul. And they need to get their stars in there.

American teams have long been sleek and aerodynamic. Their opponents, in the wake of the 1996 Olympics, have been tall, well-built but speedy, and can shoot. That’s a dangerous package if you ask me.

And so here we are – Germany taking on old power Serbia for FIBA gold.

Germany’s win is good for the game.

The Americans must also look at that in the same vein – this loss is good for them… only if they learn from it.