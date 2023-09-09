'Don't' care about Serbia right now:' Germany's Moritz Wagner wants to first enjoy big win over USA

MANILA, Philippines – Even for a night, the entire focus of one of Germany’s main guys is on the big victory over a basketball superpower.

For now, Germany's Moritz Wagner is focusing on "probably the biggest win in German basketball history."

Germany is going to its first FIBA World final in history, facing a red-hot Serbia team.

"I do not want to think about Serbia right now. It gives me a headache," Wagner told reporters after the game.

Wagner and Germany pulled off a massive upset against Team USA on Friday night, quelling a comeback effort by the Americans to escape, 113-111.

"I wanna enjoy this. This is probably the biggest win in German basketball history," he said.



"I do not care about Serbia right now," he added.

FIBA said this is the second all-European final in the World Cup history, following the gold medal battle between Spain and Greece in 2006.

Wagner said that what Germany accomplished was years in the making.

"This is not just a one-year thing. We are very aware that this is a body of work over a number of years," he said.

Andreas Obst, who top-scored for Germany with 24 points against USA, echoed this, saying that the win is a "super special moment for all of us, hopefully for German basketball in general."

He said the team's confidence is "pretty good" ahead of the Serbia clash.

"Our confidence is pretty good. We fight for the championship, we'll give 100% every time and we will never give up," he said.

Obst, who is playing in the German Basketball Bundesliga and the EuroLeague, said it is a "great feeling" to be named the game's Most Valuable Player, in a tournament was full of NBA players.

But he deferred his stellar play to his teammates.

"That is a great feeling, to have this kind of opportunity to have that kind of good game. But at the end, it is a team achievement," he said.

"I wouldn't be that open or couldn't break that offense without the big guys or the guards," he added.