'Very unrealistic': Kerr unsure of seeing consistent program at USA Basketball

MANILA, Philippines — Team USA head coach Steve Kerr shot down the idea of a more consistent program for their men’s basketball team, following their loss to Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

Playing with a World Cup team that was assembled only a couple of weeks ago, the Americans struggled vs teams that have had established pools and programs, as their players had more chemistry.

Despite this, Kerr said it would be difficult to implement the same formula that other teams do to the US.

“I’m not (sure) how you would do that if you wanna ask the same 10 guys to play every summer. I think that’s very unrealistic,” said Kerr.

“I love being part of USA Basketball. I think our players really enjoy it as well and part of the deal with USAB is you pass the baton on to the next coaching staff, the next group of players.”

Of note, a number of USA players, like superstars LeBron James, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and others, chose not to play in the World Cup, as it also coincides with the NBA offseason.

But rather than seeing it as players not putting emphasis on their national team, Kerr believes that there is still enough talent to go around.

“It’s different than most countries but we’re unique in that we have a deep talent pool and a lot of worthy players,” he said.

“And I think those players and coaches all deserve to have the honor of wearing this USA jersey,” he added.

Kerr’s wards will now shift their focus to getting on the podium as they face Canada for the bronze medal match on Sunday, September 10.