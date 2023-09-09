^

Sports

'Very unrealistic': Kerr unsure of seeing consistent program at USA Basketball

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 10:23am
'Very unrealistic': Kerr unsure of seeing consistent program at USA Basketball
Team USA coach Steve Kerr
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Team USA head coach Steve Kerr shot down the idea of a more consistent program for their men’s basketball team, following their loss to Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

Playing with a World Cup team that was assembled only a couple of weeks ago, the Americans struggled vs teams that have had established pools and programs, as their players had more chemistry.

Despite this, Kerr said it would be difficult to implement the same formula that other teams do to the US.

“I’m not (sure) how you would do that if you wanna ask the same 10 guys to play every summer. I think that’s very unrealistic,” said Kerr. 

“I love being part of USA Basketball. I think our players really enjoy it as well and part of the deal with USAB is you pass the baton on to the next coaching staff, the next group of players.”

Of note, a number of USA players, like superstars LeBron James, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and others, chose not to play in the World Cup, as it also coincides with the NBA offseason.

But rather than seeing it as players not putting emphasis on their national team, Kerr believes that there is still enough talent to go around.

“It’s different than most countries but we’re unique in that we have a deep talent pool and a lot of worthy players,” he said. 

“And I think those players and coaches all deserve to have the honor of wearing this USA jersey,” he added.

Kerr’s wards will now shift their focus to getting on the podium as they face Canada for the bronze medal match on Sunday, September 10.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

STEVE KERR

TEAM USA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am joins Philippines gymnastics team

Fil-Am joins Philippines gymnastics team

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Fil-American Levi Jung Ruivivar, a former member of the United States juniors’ gymnastics team, recently bared her move...
Sports
fbtw

Ardina one down in Kroger Queen City

10 hours ago
Dottie Ardina, a nine-year LPGA veteran still in search of an elusive breakthrough win, came through with one of her strongest starts in a tourney, firing a six-under 66 to trail China’s Ruixin Liu by a shot...
Sports
fbtw
Mondilla steals show at home, edges Jaraula by 1

Mondilla steals show at home, edges Jaraula by 1

10 hours ago
Clyde Mondilla survived a riveting duel of skills and nerves, shooting a 69 to rule the ICTSI Del Monte Championship at Del...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff, Sabalenka into US Open final

Gauff, Sabalenka into US Open final

10 hours ago
American teenager Coco Gauff shrugged off disruption from climate protesters to reach the US Open final on Thursday as Aryna...
Sports
fbtw

Bagong Bayani award at stake in 5150 Dapitan

10 hours ago
Multi-titled 5150 campaigner Bea Quiambao and three-time SEA Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang gird for a furious battle for overall honors in 5150 Dapitan and the Bagong Bayani award when the Olympic-distance race...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Engelland, Moore reunite with teammates

Engelland, Moore reunite with teammates

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
It was a sentimental homecoming for Chip Engelland and Jeff Moore as they were reunited with former Northern Cement/San Miguel...
Sports
fbtw

Bernaldez eyes PPS Davao sweep

10 hours ago
Chelsea Bernaldez will have everything going for her as she sets out for a sweep of the girls’ 18-and-under titles in the Davao region swing of the PPS-PEPP national junior tennis series at the DavNor Tourism...
Sports
fbtw

UP, Ateneo, La Salle, PUP shuttlers triumph

10 hours ago
University of the Philippines opened its title defense with a 4-1 win over University of Santo Tomas in Group A of the 2nd Smart Philippine Intercollegiate Badminton Championships last Thursday at the Centro Atletico...
Sports
fbtw

Malixi guest of honor in Mimosa Junior Open

10 hours ago
More than 160 young golfers will participate in the Mimosa Junior Open, one of the prime tournaments this year for the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines, set Sept. 9 and 10 at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course...
Sports
fbtw

Cone ‘best man’ as new Gilas coach

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Former coach Chot Reyes couldn’t be happier with the appointment of the new man at Gilas Pilipinas helm, saying multi-titled Tim Cone is “the best man for the job.”
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with