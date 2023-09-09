'More work to do': Germany keeps excitement in check amid tough final vs Serbia

MANILA, Philippines — Franz Wagner isn’t letting his emotions get the best of him even as Germany booked its first-ever ticket to the FIBA World Cup finals beating Team USA, 113-111, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Friday.

Though certainly cause for celebration as the Germans are assured of their best finish in the World Cup, regardless, only previously having won gold in the history of their program, Wagner keeps himself focused on the goal.

“I think it’s a super special moment for all of us, hopefully for German basketball in general.” said Wagner after the win.

“[But] I think it’s important for all of us to know that we got more work to do.”

In the semifinal against USA, Wagner was one of three German players who breached 20 points — previously, only Dirk Nowitzki was able to score more than 20 markers over the Americans for Team Germany.

Riding high on his performance, Wagner strikes a balance between savoring the win and keeping his eyes on the Naismith trophy.

“It’s tough to think about right now,” he said of the game against Serbia.

“[We] just had a huge win, we’re gonna enjoy the night but Serbia is really gonna be a tough game,” he continued.

Germany will attempt to clinch their first-ever World Cup championship against two-time winners Serbia in the main game on Sunday at the same venue.