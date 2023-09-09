^

Sports

'More work to do': Germany keeps excitement in check amid tough final vs Serbia 

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 12:06am
'More work to do': Germany keeps excitement in check amid tough final vs SerbiaÂ 
Germany's Franz Wagner
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Franz Wagner isn’t letting his emotions get the best of him even as Germany booked its first-ever ticket to the FIBA World Cup finals beating Team USA, 113-111, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Friday.

Though certainly cause for celebration as the Germans are assured of their best finish in the World Cup, regardless, only previously having won gold in the history of their program, Wagner keeps himself focused on the goal.

“I think it’s a super special moment for all of us, hopefully for German basketball in general.” said Wagner after the win. 

“[But] I think it’s important for all of us to know that we got more work to do.”

In the semifinal against USA, Wagner was one of three German players who breached 20 points — previously, only Dirk Nowitzki was able to score more than 20 markers over the Americans for Team Germany.

Riding high on his performance, Wagner strikes a balance between savoring the win and keeping his eyes on the Naismith trophy.

“It’s tough to think about right now,” he said of the game against Serbia.

“[We] just had a huge win, we’re gonna enjoy the night but Serbia is really gonna be a tough game,” he continued.

Germany will attempt to clinch their first-ever World Cup championship against two-time winners Serbia in the main game on Sunday at the same venue.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GERMANY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Latvians trim Italians for crack at 5th spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
It’s not for the coveted title anymore but Latvia’s amazing run in its FIBA Basketball World Cup debut took another page.
Sports
fbtw
Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Lithuania is sure of being the fifth or sixth best team in this year's FIBA World Cup after besting Slovenia, 100-84, Thursday...
Sports
fbtw

Last 4 to die for: US vs Germany, Serbia vs Canada

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
From 32 of the planet’s top basketball nations, the FIBA World Cup is now down to four.
Sports
fbtw
AP writer says Pinoys &lsquo;basketball-deranged&rsquo;

AP writer says Pinoys ‘basketball-deranged’

1 day ago
The Philippines is world-renowned as a basketball-crazy country.
Sports
fbtw

Last four standing

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Only four countries remain in contention for the FIBA World Cup championship and they’ll part ways in separate semifinal showdowns at the MOA Arena today.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Bernaldez eyes PPS Davao sweep

1 hour ago
Chelsea Bernaldez will have everything going for her as she sets out for a sweep of the girls’ 18-and-under titles in the Davao region swing of the PPS-PEPP national junior tennis series at the DavNor Tourism...
Sports
fbtw

UP, Ateneo, La Salle, PUP shuttlers triumph

1 hour ago
University of the Philippines opened its title defense with a 4-1 win over University of Santo Tomas in Group A of the 2nd Smart Philippine Intercollegiate Badminton Championships last Thursday at the Centro Atletico...
Sports
fbtw

Malixi guest of honor in Mimosa Junior Open

1 hour ago
More than 160 young golfers will participate in the Mimosa Junior Open, one of the prime tournaments this year for the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines, set Sept. 9 and 10 at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course...
Sports
fbtw

Cone ‘best man’ as new Gilas coach

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Former coach Chot Reyes couldn’t be happier with the appointment of the new man at Gilas Pilipinas helm, saying multi-titled Tim Cone is “the best man for the job.”
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with