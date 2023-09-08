^

Sports

Going gaga over Luka: Doncic repays love from Filipinos with more quality minutes

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 6:24pm
Going gaga over Luka: Doncic repays love from Filipinos with more quality minutes
Slovenia star Luka Doncic
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines – There’s something innate, mystical in the Philippines — a little archipelago in Southeast Asia way far off basketball hotbeds that are the United States and Europe — as it becomes home to the brightest basketball stars in the biggest basketball show on the planet once again after more than four decades.

And like the previous visitors, Luka Doncic and Slovenia experienced it firsthand from the throng of incomparable Filipino fans, who somehow became the driving force for them to get going despite not being in the FIBA Basketball World Cup title contention anymore.

In a no-bearing match against Lithuania after crashing out in the quarterfinals, the NBA star from the Dallas Mavericks played almost the entire match before a sellout crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena anew.

Doncic, after his ejection in his first foray in Manila against Canada, saw action in 37 minutes and seven seconds albeit in another defeat versus fellow European power Lithuania, 100-84.

The loss kept Slovenia winless in Manila after an impressive campaign in Okinawa to barge into the World Cup quarterfinals, but the “Luka Magic” was as glittering, dazzling and very much alive as ever.

"Luka is very competitive. I don't know where he found the energy but he told me he is feeling great and he wants to play,” said Slovenia mentor Aleksander Sekulic.

“He probably wanted to show his gratitude to the fans here in the Philippines who really love him. So, maybe it is connected. Perhaps, he is getting energy from the fans. We would like to thank them for this amazing support. We’re really thankful.”

Doncic did.

A mere introduction of his name during the warm-ups would lead to euphoria from Filipino fans, clad in No. 77 Dallas and Slovenia jerseys. Once he touches the ball, it would reach pandemonium. As he scores, it’d be total chaos.

Doncic — with steady “Luka! Luka!” chants blaring the building — made sure to pay it off by scoring 26 points in a 100-89 loss to Canada then firing 29 points against Lithuania.

“I was going to say that even if nobody asked me. I really appreciate the love. It's been amazing because so many fans support me. It's been really, really amazing,” said Doncic, who will try to finally gift the Filipino fans with a win Saturday against Italy in the classification match for the seventh spot.

