Eala, partner crash out of W100 Tokyo doubles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 5:58pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala's bid for her first ITF doubles' title is gone, for now.

This after Eala and her Japanese partner, Natsumi Kawaguchi, lost to the British pair of Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, 0-6, 7-5, 10-6, in the W100 Tokyo semifinals Friday in Japan. 

The Barnett-Nicholls duo was just too much for the Asian pair as the latter were blanked in the first set. 

Eala and Kawaguchi, however, stole the second set to bring the match to a fifth set, in which they also faltered to bid their campaign goodbye. 

The British pair, the tournament No. 2 seed, dominated both service and receiving points. 

They won 35 service points compared to 24 for Eala and Kawaguchi. They also had 34 receiving points compared to 24 for the Asian duo. 

The Eala-Kawaguchi pair defeated the Thai tandem of Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech in the tournament's round of 16. 

They, then, overcame the third-seeded Georgian duo of Sofya Lansere and Natela Dzalamidze in the quarterfinals.

Nicholls and Barnett will be facing France's Jessika Ponchet and the Netherlands' Bibiane Schoofs in the finals.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
