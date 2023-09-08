^

Malixi guest of honor in Mimosa Junior Open

Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 3:46pm
Rianne Malixi (right) and Nicole Gaisano-Gan

MANILA, Philippines – More than 160 young golfers are expected to participate in the 2023 Mimosa Junior Open, one of the prime tournaments this year by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines, set September 9 and 10 at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

The two-day event will have brackets from five years old to 18 years old for boys and girls, with the 13-to 18-year-old men’s division serving as World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualification.

Rianne Malixi, a product of JGFP who recently had a runner-up finish in the USGA Junior Open and will see action for the national team in this month’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, will be the guest of honor for the awarding ceremony.

Joining the said event are some of the top young players in the country, including Bobe Salahog, Zach Castro, Chase Pascual, Felix Saludar, Jacob Gomez, Vito Sarines, Gabriel Handog, Ralph, Rian and Athena Batican, Stephanie and Nicole Gaisano-Gan, Mona and Lisa Sarines.

“It’s a good opportunity for our young golfers to test their skills by playing one of the tough golf courses we have in the country. It’s going to be a challenge for them but at the end of the day, they’ll gain experience,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan, a former golf consultant at the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

“We are very thankful to the management of Mimosa Plus Golf Course for again allowing the JGFP to hold our tournament in their golf course, and more importantly hosting us since this is the Mimosa Junior Open,” added the former Program Officer of the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI), which is under the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Gan said the event would not be possible without the all-out support of Filinvest Land, Quest Plus General Manager Michael Gapin, Sales and Marketing director Judy Sarmiento and Sales manager Eina Dimalanta, as well as Mimosa golf director Rory Young and assistant golf director Bianca Zamora.

