WNBA great Sue Bird named FIBA Women’s World Cup ambassador

Sue Bird is introduced during her jersey retirement ceremony before the game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA has announced four-time FIBA Women’s World Cup champion Sue Bird as a global ambassador for the upcoming 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup slated in Germany.

The federation bared the development in a press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, ahead of the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA men’s basketball World Cup on Friday.

Bird was present along with 2022 ambassador Pau Gasol.

“Just a lot of excitement,” said Bird of her reaction to being named ambassador.

“On top of that, I feel honored to be sitting here. Pau, thank you so much for holding it down in Sydney as an ambassador — [there’s] nobody better to take that baton from and I really feel like you’re probably gonna hear me say this a lot today, women’s basketball is at a really exciting moment,” she added.

Bird was a member of the Team USA team that won the World Cup in 2022 held in Australia last year. She’s also a five-time Olympic gold medalist.

After seeing a lot of growth in the women’s game in the past couple of years, Bird is eager to continue her legacy in the sport.

Even after hanging up her jersey as a player, Bird looks to keep on making an impact.

“It’s pivotal, and no better way to continue, not anymore as a player but as a former player, than to be sitting here as an ambassador, to help continue to grow that game and really ride that wave that is women’s basketball right now,” she said.

Earlier in the press conference, FIBA reiterated its push in helping women’s basketball grow, highlighted by the Women’s World Cup.

“FIBA continues its commitment to strengthening the position of women in basketball through a very clear decision of its maximum body, the FIBA congress, 158 national federations gathered in Manila two weeks ago, and gave us a very strong mandate,” said FIBA Secretary-General Andreas Zagklis,.

“Women in basketball is one of the three strategic priorities of FIBA, and that means more women that play the game, more women that coach the game, more women that govern the game, more women that officiate the game, the women that watch the game.”

The 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup will be held from September 4-13, 2026.