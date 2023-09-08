^

Sports

Bernaldez eyes sweep of PPS Davao swing

Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 12:28pm
Bernaldez eyes sweep of PPS Davao swing
Chelsea Bernaldez (right) shares MVP honors with young Kresthan Belacas as Sainz Tennis Club president Jular Maybano looks on.

MANILA, Philippines – Chelsea Bernaldez will have everything going for her as she sets out for a sweep of the girls’ 18-and-under titles in the Davao region swing of the PPS-PEPP national junior tennis series at the DavNor Tourism Sports Complex courts in Tagum, Davao del Norte.

Bernaldez topped the girls’ premier age group category in Maragusan, Davao de Oro and in Mati, Davao Oriental the past two weeks and added the 16-and-U trophy in the last leg, making her A-ready for another shot at the crown in her side of the Gov, Edwin Jubahib tournament beginning Saturday.

What bolsters her confidence is that Bernaldez will be playing on her home turf although she remains guarded of her bid with a host of others going all-out to stall her charge, including Sanschena Francisco, Jasmen Kadalum, Dhea Cua, Faith Lazaro, Sittie Manangking and Samantha Gilhang, among others.

Meanwhile, Francisco, Bernaldez, Cua and Lazaro also top-bill the 16-and-U cast with Camille Clar, Aika Salahudin, Wendelyn Anino, Angela Casanova and Jamaica Jawod spicing up the title chase in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Over 200 entries are vying for top honors in various divisions and ranking points in the week-long event, which serves part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro to discover talents, particularly in the countryside.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

Hostilities in the boys’ 18-and-U actually got under way Friday, with Cebu’s RB John Lataza, Randy Pausanos, Kristofer Espinoza, Bench Neri, Duane Batad, Jolimar Prado, Vanzidrick Rosalinda and Jason Battad tipped to slug it out for the championship.

The three other boys’ age-group classes also lured 32-player draws with Battad, Neri and Rosalinda leading the 16-and-U field, Kurt Alcantara, Gil Niere and Rosalinda gaining the top three rankings in 14-and-U play, and Pete Niere and siblings Gil and Enzo tipped to dominate the 12-and-U division of the event sponsored by Gov. Edwin Jubahib.

Lazaro, meanwhile, headlines the girls’ 14-and-U roster that includes Jhuane Flores, Lorraine Alegria and Kate Florida with Flores and Alegria poised to dispute the 12-and-U trophy and Pete and Enzo Niere bannering the 10-and-unisex category that also features Gabriel Francisco, Kresthan Belacas, Kieth Mamaba, Luis Compa, Francis Dimzon and Thomas Bernaldez.

