Ardina dazzles with frontside-best 30, cards 66 in Kroger Queen City golf tilt

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G at Kenwood Country Club on September 07, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines – Talk about time and Dottie Ardina’s hour, perhaps, has come — at least after 18 holes of the Kroger Queen City Championship of the LPGA Tour where she stood just a stroke off Chinese Ruixin Liu following a brilliant six-under 66 at Kenwood Country Club’s Kendale course in Cincinnati, Ohio Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

From the day’s frontside-best 30, spiked by a closing three-birdie roll, Ardina reached seven-under with a fourth straight birdie on No. 10 but she fell off the joint lead with a bogey on the par-5 12th then ran out her remarkable start with six straight pars for joint second with Swede Linnea Strom, Taiwanese Peiyun Chien and Elizabeth Szokol of the US.

It was Ardina’s best start in an LPGA event in years with the ICTSI-backed shotmaker bristling with confidence as she resumes her campaign against Thai Jaravee Boonchant and Sarah Kemp of Australia at 7:30 a.m. on No. 10.

Unfazed by her missed cut showing in the last two LPGA events, the Canadian Open and the Portland Classic, Ardina, who also plays on the Epson Tour where she scored a breakthrough at Copper Rock Championship in Utah last year, didn’t actually dish out a spectacular round overall.

She hit 10 fairways and reached regulation 16 times while ending up with 28 putts but she made the most of her chances, rolling in birdies with eerie regularity in the first nine holes, which, ironically, she didn’t play during the practice round.

“To be honest, I only played the back nine for the practice round,” said Ardina, whose best finishes this season are a pair of back-to-back tied for 26th results. “I didn’t play the front nine, so I was just kind of winging it out there this afternoon. I was just trying to hit fairways and greens.”

But Ardina proved she's more than up to the task, birdying No. 2, gaining strokes on Nos. 4 and 5 then stringing a three-birdie feat from No. 7. She added another on the 10th to tie Liu at seven-under before dropping to second with her lone mishap on the 12th.

“Obviously, the greens are kind of fast this week compared to last week, so I was definitely making putts the first 10 holes, which is really nice,” said Ardina.

She also credited her approach shots that set up a number of birdie opportunities.

“I think I also had a good numbers on my approach shots. It wasn’t in between clubs at first, so I was just like hitting my numbers and leaving it, you know, where the easiest putt and making the putt.”

Liu, meanwhile, completed a bogey-free 65, including five in the first nine holes, even as Szokol turned in a solid 66 and Strom and Chien matched Ardina’s seven-birdie, one-bogey round to make it a crowded leaderboard.

Yuka Saso, meanwhile, shot a 69 for joint 21st while Bianca Pagdanganan slipped with a 73 on a three-bogey, two-birdie card and in danger of missing the cut.