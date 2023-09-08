Obiena wins another gold in Germany

MANILA, Philippines -- Another gold for the golden boy.

EJ Obiena netted another gold medal this time in the NetAachen Domspringen pole vault competition in Germany Thursday (Manila time.)

Obiena cleared 5.92 meters to secure first place in the competition.

Coming in second in the competition is America’s Sam Kendricks, who cleared 5.87 meters.

Third is France’s Thibaut Collet, who cleared 5.82 meters.

The Filipino pole vaulter secured two straight gold medals in separate competitions in Germany.

He won the ISTAF Berlin a few days ago.

The two consecutive gold medals camera after he had a last place finish in the Wanda Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland last week.