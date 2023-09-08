^

Sports

Obiena wins another gold in Germany

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 10:54am
Obiena wins another gold in Germany
EJ Obiena.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- Another gold for the golden boy.

EJ Obiena netted another gold medal this time in the NetAachen Domspringen pole vault competition in Germany Thursday (Manila time.)

Obiena cleared 5.92 meters to secure first place in the competition.

Coming in second in the competition is America’s Sam Kendricks, who cleared 5.87 meters.

Third is France’s Thibaut Collet, who cleared 5.82 meters.

The Filipino pole vaulter secured two straight gold medals in separate competitions in Germany.

He won the ISTAF Berlin a few days ago.

The two consecutive gold medals camera after he had a last place finish in the Wanda Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland last week.

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Last 4 to die for: US vs Germany, Serbia vs Canada

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
From 32 of the planet’s top basketball nations, the FIBA World Cup is now down to four.
Sports
fbtw

Latvians trim Italians for crack at 5th spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
It’s not for the coveted title anymore but Latvia’s amazing run in its FIBA Basketball World Cup debut took another page.
Sports
fbtw
Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Lithuania is sure of being the fifth or sixth best team in this year's FIBA World Cup after besting Slovenia, 100-84, Thursday...
Sports
fbtw

Last four standing

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Only four countries remain in contention for the FIBA World Cup championship and they’ll part ways in separate semifinal showdowns at the MOA Arena today.
Sports
fbtw
Cone insists Gilas job only on the interim

Cone insists Gilas job only on the interim

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
New Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone on Thursday reiterated that his appointment is just on an “interim basis.&...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

FEU tangles with Benilde

11 hours ago
Far Eastern U stakes its unbeaten slate against an equally streaking College of Saint Benilde in a highly-charged duel highlighting the four-game bill in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco...
Sports
fbtw
AP writer says Pinoys &lsquo;basketball-deranged&rsquo;

AP writer says Pinoys ‘basketball-deranged’

11 hours ago
The Philippines is world-renowned as a basketball-crazy country.
Sports
fbtw
Uy sizzles in rain, rules ICTSI Del Monte

Uy sizzles in rain, rules ICTSI Del Monte

11 hours ago
Daniella Uy battled back from three strokes down and won for the second straight time with a closing two-under 70, beating...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Medvedev survive brutal day

Alcaraz, Medvedev survive brutal day

11 hours ago
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Wednesday to cruise into the US Open semifinals and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with